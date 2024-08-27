Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ranjith to seek anticipatory bail after police register FIR over Sreelekha Mitra's sexual assault allegations

    Director Ranjith, accused of sexual misconduct by Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra, has decided to approach the court for anticipatory bail after Kerala Police filed an FIR. Ranjith, who denied the allegations and resigned as head of the Kerala Film Academy, claims the complaint is part of a "concerted move" against him. 

    Ranjith to seek anticipatory bail after police register FIR over Sreelekha Mitra's sexual assault allegations dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 27, 2024, 12:00 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 27, 2024, 12:00 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: After the Kerala Police filed an FIR following sexual miscondut complaint by Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra, director and former chairman of the Kerala Film Academy, Ranjith, has decided to approach the court for an anticipatory bail. He will take further action after observing the police action as the investigation is in its initial stage, approaching the court to cancel the FIR may backfire.

    Also Read: "Truth will prevail": Minu Muneer to take legal action against Mukesh, Jayasurya, others for sexual misconduct

    Kerala Police registered the non-bailable case against Ranjith, following Sreelekha's complaint with Kochi city police commissioner. Ranjith, who denied the allegations, had resigned as head of the Kerala Film Academy on Sunday (Aug 25). The complaint, filed by Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra, alleges that Ranjith misbehaved with her in 2009 during the pre-production phase of the film Paleri Manikyam. 

    The case, registered under IPC section 354, deals with criminal force or assault against a woman with the intention to outrage her modesty. The case will be handed over to the Special Investigation Team set up by the Kerala government to investigate allegations arising from the Justice Hema Committee report. Ranjith claims the allegation is part of a "concerted move" against him after he became chairperson of the academy.

    Also Read: Hema Committee Report: Actor Prithviraj speaks about 'power group' in film industry, demands strong action
     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 430 August 27 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 430 August 27 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    "Truth will prevail": Minu Muneer to take legal action against Mukesh, Jayasurya, others for sexual misconduct dmn

    "Truth will prevail": Minu Muneer to take legal action against Mukesh, Jayasurya, others for sexual misconduct

    Kerala govt to disburse two months' welfare pension during Onam 2024 anr

    Kerala govt to disburse two months' welfare pension during Onam

    Kerala: 6 months after accident lands 9-year-old in coma, probe hits dead end anr

    Kerala: 6 months after accident lands 9-year-old in coma, probe hits dead end

    Uttar Pradesh govt pledges Rs 10 crore for landslide-hit Wayanad relief efforts anr

    Uttar Pradesh govt pledges Rs 10 crore for landslide-hit Wayanad relief efforts

    Recent Stories

    Cannabis can reverse brain ageing and enhance cognitive abilities, reveals groundbreaking study; details here snt

    Cannabis can reverse brain ageing and enhance cognitive abilities, reveals groundbreaking study; details here

    Mars lake was larger than any on Earth? Here's what we know ATG

    Mars' lake was larger than any on Earth? Here's what we know

    Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan Net Worth: Know about their assets, income, properties and more RBA

    Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan Net Worth: Know about their assets, income, properties and more

    New Subhadra Yojana in Odisha to provide Rs 10,000 per year to eligible women; all you need to know AJR

    New Subhadra Yojana in Odisha to provide Rs 10,000 per year to eligible women; all you need to know

    Telegram in trouble again! Messaging app may be banned in India if 'these charges come true' gcw

    Telegram in trouble again! Messaging app may be banned in India if 'these charges come true'

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon