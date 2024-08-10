Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi comforts Wayanad disaster victims living in relief camps [WATCH]

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the disaster-affected area in Chooralmala, Wayanad, and inspected the damage caused by the landslide. He inquired about the education of children at Vellarmala School and spoke with rescue operation officials, including NDRF and SOG personnel, to understand the extent of the disaster. 

    PM Modi comforts Wayanad disaster victims living in relief camps [WATCH] anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 10, 2024, 3:55 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 10, 2024, 3:55 PM IST

    Wayanad: Following a visit to the landslide-affected area in Meppadi, Wayanad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (Aug 10) stopped by a relief camp at St. Joseph's School, where he spent 25 minutes engaging with nine individuals impacted by the disaster. He offered condolences and support to those who had lost family members, lending a sympathetic ear to their stories and struggles.

    PM Modi reaches Wayanad's Chooralmala; Officials brief him about disaster, rescue operations (WATCH)

    The Prime Minister met with representatives of those affected by the disaster at a relief camp and later visited WIMS Hospital in Meppadi, where he comforted four patients receiving treatment. He also acknowledged the efforts of healthcare workers. Following the hospital visit, the Prime Minister will head to Kalpetta to attend a review meeting at the Collectorate to assess the situation.

    PM Modi accompanied by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Union Minister Suresh Gopi, and other officials, visited the disaster-affected area in Chooralmala. After arriving from Kalpetta, PM Modi spent considerable time assessing the damage before heading to the relief camp in Meppadi around 2:00 pm. His first stop was Vellarmala School Road, where he observed the landslide-damaged Vellarmala GVHS school and surrounding houses from his vehicle. He then visited the school and inquired about the well-being of the students.

    Prime Minister Modi visited Vellarmala School and inquired about the children's education and other details from Chief Secretary Dr. Venu. He then inspected the landslide-damaged areas on Chooralmala School Road. After spending half an hour in Chooralmala, PM Modi walked to the Bailey Bridge, where he interacted with rescue operation officials, including NDRF and SOG personnel. By visiting the disaster site, he gained a firsthand understanding of the devastation and the region's suffering before proceeding to Meppadi.

    PM Modi conducts aerial survey of landslide-hit Wayanad, visit brings hope for Kerala [WATCH]

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IMD issues rain alert in Kerala from August 13; Yellow alert in two districts today august 10 2024 anr

    IMD issues rain alert in Kerala from August 13; Yellow alert in two districts today

    PM Modi reaches Wayanad's Chooralmala; Army briefs him about rescue ops near Bailey Bridge dmn

    PM Modi reaches Wayanad's Chooralmala; Officials brief him about disaster, rescue operations (WATCH)

    PM Modi conducts aerial survey of landslide-hit Wayanad, visit brings hope for Kerala [WATCH] dmn

    PM Modi conducts aerial survey of landslide-hit Wayanad, visit brings hope for Kerala [WATCH]

    Aju Alex stands by his comments on Mohanlal's visit to Wayanad, says he will file complaint with military dmn

    Aju Alex stands by his comments on Mohanlal's visit to Wayanad, says he will file complaint with military

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-666 Aug 10 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-666 Aug 10 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Stories

    Uncovering myths and facts of rare Green Pit Vipers in Karnataka vkp

    Will your hair grow if it touches an Indian Green Pit Viper? Find out!

    Nagaland state lottery August 10, 2024: Today's winning number OUT RKK

    Nagaland state lottery August 10, 2024: Today's winning number OUT

    IMD issues rain alert in Kerala from August 13; Yellow alert in two districts today august 10 2024 anr

    IMD issues rain alert in Kerala from August 13; Yellow alert in two districts today

    BREAKING CAS to announce decision on Vinesh Phogat's Paris Olympics silver appeal by 9:30 PM on August 10 snt

    CAS to announce decision on Vinesh Phogat's Paris Olympics silver appeal by 9:30 PM on August 10

    Jammu and Kashmir police release sketches of Jaish terrorists linked to Kathua attacks, announces Rs 5 lakh reward vkp

    J&K police release sketches of 4 Jaish terrorists linked to Kathua attacks, announces Rs 5 lakh reward

    Recent Videos

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon