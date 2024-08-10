PM Modi comforts Wayanad disaster victims living in relief camps [WATCH]

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the disaster-affected area in Chooralmala, Wayanad, and inspected the damage caused by the landslide. He inquired about the education of children at Vellarmala School and spoke with rescue operation officials, including NDRF and SOG personnel, to understand the extent of the disaster.

Wayanad: Following a visit to the landslide-affected area in Meppadi, Wayanad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (Aug 10) stopped by a relief camp at St. Joseph's School, where he spent 25 minutes engaging with nine individuals impacted by the disaster. He offered condolences and support to those who had lost family members, lending a sympathetic ear to their stories and struggles.

The Prime Minister met with representatives of those affected by the disaster at a relief camp and later visited WIMS Hospital in Meppadi, where he comforted four patients receiving treatment. He also acknowledged the efforts of healthcare workers. Following the hospital visit, the Prime Minister will head to Kalpetta to attend a review meeting at the Collectorate to assess the situation.

PM Modi accompanied by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Union Minister Suresh Gopi, and other officials, visited the disaster-affected area in Chooralmala. After arriving from Kalpetta, PM Modi spent considerable time assessing the damage before heading to the relief camp in Meppadi around 2:00 pm. His first stop was Vellarmala School Road, where he observed the landslide-damaged Vellarmala GVHS school and surrounding houses from his vehicle. He then visited the school and inquired about the well-being of the students.

Prime Minister Modi visited Vellarmala School and inquired about the children's education and other details from Chief Secretary Dr. Venu. He then inspected the landslide-damaged areas on Chooralmala School Road. After spending half an hour in Chooralmala, PM Modi walked to the Bailey Bridge, where he interacted with rescue operation officials, including NDRF and SOG personnel. By visiting the disaster site, he gained a firsthand understanding of the devastation and the region's suffering before proceeding to Meppadi.

