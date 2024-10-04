Mortal remains of Malayali soldier Thomas Cheriyan return home after 56 years, thousands pay last respects

Malayali soldier Thomas Cheriyan's mortal remains, recovered 56 years after Ladakh plane crash, returned to his home Elanthoor. Thousands paid their last respects and funeral with full military honours will be held at St. Peter's Orthodox Church today.

Pathanamthitta: The mortal remains of Thomas Cheriyan, a Malayali soldier who died in a plane crash in Ladakh 56 years ago, have been brought back to his hometown of Elanthoor. Thousands gathered to pay their last respects to the brave soldier, whose funeral will be held today with full military honors at the St. Peter's Orthodox Church in Karoor.

Cheriyan, a 22-year-old craftsman in the Indian Army, was among 103 people on board the ill-fated flight that crashed on February 7, 1968. His body, recovered from the snow-capped mountains last Wednesday, was flown to Thiruvananthapuram and kept at military camp in Pangode. On Friday (Sep 4), the body was transported to his family home in Elanthoor. After public viewing at home, the body will be taken to St. Peter's Church in Elanthoor as a mourning procession and funeral rites will be held by 2 pm.

The Indian Air Force had flown Cheriyan's mortal remains to Thiruvananthapuram, where it was received by Union and state ministers, family members, and military personnel.



Cheriyan had joined the Army in 1965. The plane crash had claimed the lives of 96 soldiers, and his body was recovered after a search operation last Monday at 3.30 pm.

