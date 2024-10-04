Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mortal remains of Malayali soldier Thomas Cheriyan return home after 56 years, thousands pay last respects

    Malayali soldier Thomas Cheriyan's mortal remains, recovered 56 years after Ladakh plane crash, returned to his home Elanthoor. Thousands paid their last respects and funeral with full military honours will be held at St. Peter's Orthodox Church today. 

    Mortal remains of Malayali soldier Thomas Cheriyan return home after 56 years, thousands pay last respects dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 4, 2024, 1:03 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 4, 2024, 1:03 PM IST

    Pathanamthitta: The mortal remains of Thomas Cheriyan, a Malayali soldier who died in a plane crash in Ladakh 56 years ago, have been brought back to his hometown of Elanthoor. Thousands gathered to pay their last respects to the brave soldier, whose funeral will be held today with full military honors at the St. Peter's Orthodox Church in Karoor.

    Also Read: Kerala to receive widespread rainfall for two days; IMD issues yellow alert in 4 districts today


    Cheriyan, a 22-year-old craftsman in the Indian Army, was among 103 people on board the ill-fated flight that crashed on February 7, 1968. His body, recovered from the snow-capped mountains last Wednesday, was flown to Thiruvananthapuram and kept at military camp in Pangode. On Friday (Sep 4), the body was transported to his family home in Elanthoor. After public viewing at home, the body will be taken to St. Peter's Church in Elanthoor as a mourning procession and funeral rites will be held by 2 pm.

    The Indian Air Force had flown Cheriyan's mortal remains to Thiruvananthapuram, where it was received by Union and state ministers, family members, and military personnel.


    Cheriyan had joined the Army in 1965. The plane crash had claimed the lives of 96 soldiers, and his body was recovered after a search operation last Monday at 3.30 pm.

    Also Read: 'Youths going abroad for freedom...' Malayalam actor Vinayakan sheds light on societal norms in Kerala

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-400 October 04 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-400 October 04 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Lorry driver Manaf booked for alleged exploitation of Arjun's family's grief anr

    Kerala: Lorry driver Manaf booked for alleged exploitation of Arjun's family's grief

    Kerala to receive widespread rainfall for two days; IMD issues yellow alert in 4 districts today october 4 2024 anr

    Kerala to receive widespread rainfall for two days; IMD issues yellow alert in 4 districts today

    Actor Mohan Raj, popular for his iconic role as Keerikkadan Jose, passes away dmn

    Actor Mohanraj, popular for his iconic role 'Keerikkadan Jose', passes away

    Kerala: Kozhikode lorry owner Manaf denies fundraising allegations, expresses solidarity with Arjun's family dmn

    Kerala: Kozhikode lorry owner Manaf denies fundraising allegations, expresses solidarity with Arjun's family

    Recent Stories

    football Europa League 2024-25: Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag explains shock Marcus Rashford substitution against Porto scr

    Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag explains shock Marcus Rashford substitution against Porto

    Gold chain designs: Latest trends for great style ATG

    Gold chain designs: Latest trends for great style

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's diary page goes VIRAL amid divorce rumors with Abhishek Bachchan; Check ATG

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's diary page goes VIRAL amid divorce rumors with Abhishek Bachchan; Check

    Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan's wedding card goes viral; check out what is special about it RBA

    Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan's wedding card goes viral; check out what is special about it

    Breaking Silence: Raising Awareness about PCOS and its Impact on Women's Health

    Breaking Silence: Raising Awareness about PCOS and its Impact on Women’s Health

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon