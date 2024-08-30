MLA Mukesh leaves TVM home under police escort, likely headed to Kochi as pressure mounts to resign

MLA M. Mukesh, facing sexual harassment allegations, left his Thiruvananthapuram residence in Kumarapuram, reportedly heading to Kochi, under police security to avoid confrontations with protesters demanding his resignation.

Thiruvananthapuram: MLA M. Mukesh is facing mounting pressure to resign after a complaint of sexual harassment was filed against him by a prominent actress. The protests demanding his resignation are gaining momentum, with various youth organizations joining the chorus. Meanwhile Mukesh has left his residence in Kumarapuram in Thiruvananthapuram, and is reportedly heading to Kochi. The police provided him with security cover to avoid any confrontations with protesters.

Amid calls for resignation, Mukesh hadn't come out of his house, and it was reported that he would respond yesterday (Aug 29), but he did not appear before the media due to legal advice.

The complainant, who has come forward with allegations of sexual harassment, claims that the incident took place at Mukesh's residence in Maradu. She has provided evidence to the investigation team, including details of the alleged incident.

Mukesh, however, denies the allegations, claiming that the complainant has ulterior motives and that the complaint is an attempt to sabotage his film and political career. The MLA claims to have evidence, including an email sent on March 7, 2009, to prove that the complainant's allegations are false. However, the complainant denies sending the email and claims that Mukesh's story is "cooked up."

The complainant, however, admitted that she had offered to help resolve issues between him and his first wife. She also clarified that she never shared her account number with Mukesh or made any financial transactions with him and claims to have never visited his residence.

Meanwhile, the CPM State Secretariat is set to convene today to discuss the resignation of MLA M. Mukesh. The meeting comes as pressure mounts on Mukesh to step down, with various opposition parties and organizations demanding his resignation.

The CPI has already taken a stance that Mukesh should resign on moral grounds, and State Secretary Binoi Viswam has conveyed this to the Chief Minister. However, the CPM has maintained that Mukesh's resignation is not necessary, citing similar cases where Congress MLAs accused of sexual harassment have not resigned.

The CPM Secretariat will discuss the CPI's stance and other party positions on the issue. The meeting is crucial, as the CPI has increased pressure on the CPM to take action against Mukesh.

Meanwhile, opposition parties have decided to intensify their protests demanding Mukesh's resignation. The Mahila Congress will march to the MLA's office in Kollam today, while the Women's Collective will also organize a protest march. The BJP has announced its support for the protests, and the demonstrations will continue until Mukesh resigns.

In the wake of the protests, police security has been beefed up at the MLA's office and residence.



