    Minister Roshy Augustine allays concerns regarding Mullaperiyar dam, says govt's stance is to build new dam

    Kerala Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine has reassured that the Mullaperiyar dam is safe, and there is no need for concern. His words came amid concerns raised by Kerala MPs, social media campaigns, and protests demanding immediate intervention.

    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 12, 2024, 2:14 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 12, 2024, 2:14 PM IST

    Idukki: Kerala Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine has reassured that there is no need for concern regarding the safety of the Mullaperiyar dam. He emphasized the importance of avoiding unnecessary propaganda on the issue and clarified that the state government's stance is to build a new dam at Mullaperiyar. The minister also stated that if the dam needs to be opened, all necessary precautions will be taken under the supervision of the district collector.

    "If the dam needs to be opened, adequate precautions will be taken, and matters will be analyzed under the leadership of the district collector. A special team has been appointed to monitor the situation, ensuring that safety protocols are strictly followed," he said.

    Minister Augustine's remarks came after a meeting held at the Idukki Collectorate to assess the current safety concerns surrounding the Mullaperiyar dam. The meeting focused on the measures to be taken if the dam is opened and the steps required to advance Kerala's demand for a new dam.

    The demand for decommissioning the Mullaperiyar dam has been raised by Kerala MPs in Parliament, and social media campaigns have been vocal in expressing safety concerns. Various organizations have also launched protests, calling for immediate intervention in the Mullaperiyar issue. The recent landslide in Wayanad and heavy rains have added to the concerns regarding the safety of the dam, which has been an active topic for the past decade or so. The washing away of a gate of Tungabhadra dam, another stone masonry dam, in Karnataka has only fuelled paranoia in Kerala over the possibility of a Mullaperiyar dam burst.

