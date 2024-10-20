Four of family arrested for murder of 30-year-old labourer in Delhi on theft suspicion

A 30-year-old labourer, Sandip, was beaten to death in Delhi's Rohini on suspicion of theft. A woman, Sunita, and her three sons were arrested for the crime. The family assaulted Sandip with sticks, left him critically injured, and dumped him in an isolated area.

New Delhi: A 30-year-old labourer, Sandip, from Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, was brutally beaten to death in northwest Delhi's Rohini on suspicion of theft, police reported.

The incident occurred around 4 am yesterday when Sandip entered a house late Friday night. The family members, comprising a woman, Sunita, and her three sons, Sumit, Amit, and Vineet, caught him and suspected him of intending to commit theft.

Believing Sandip to be a thief, the family brutally assaulted him with sticks, leaving him critically injured. Afterwards, they dumped him at an isolated spot in an e-rickshaw and fled.

Neighbours discovered Sandip and alerted the police, who rushed him to a nearby hospital. Doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

Following this, Sunita and her three sons have been arrested and charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for 'murder by a group'.

Police are now looking into CCTV footage to establish the sequence of events. Authorities have informed Sandip's family in Shahjahanpur and are awaiting their arrival in Delhi to proceed with the post-mortem and further procedures.

