    Kerala: Family alleges medical negligence after pregnant woman and unborn child die in Kozhikode Hospital

    A pregnant woman, Ashwathy, and her unborn child died at Malabar Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode, sparking allegations of medical negligence. Ashwathy's husband, Vivek, claims the hospital delayed a cesarean section despite his wife's increasing pain and falsely claimed her regular doctor was present.

    Kerala: Family alleges medical negligence after pregnant woman and unborn child die in Kozhikode Hospital
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 14, 2024, 1:13 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 14, 2024, 1:40 PM IST

    Kozhikode: In a tragic incident at a private hospital in Ulliyeri, Kozhikode, both a pregnant woman, Ashwathy, and her unborn child have died, leading to serious allegations against the hospital from Ashwathy’s family. Her husband, Vivek, told Asianet News that the doctor questioned why a cesarean section was necessary. Initially, the doctor was ready to perform a cesarean section, but did not perform even after it was requested after the pain increased. Vivek alleges that the doctor inquired, "Why perform a cesarean section?" even as Ashwathy was in increasing pain and pleading for help.

    Despite requests to see the doctor who had previously been attending to Ashwathy, she was not shown to them. The regular doctor was reportedly not on duty that day, and the family accuses the hospital of falsely claiming the doctor was present. The family further alleges that even while Ashwathy was in the ventilator, they were informed that there was no problem. However, they were then abruptly asked to move her to another hospital without prior notice. The family claims that the hospital began arranging for the transfer before informing them, and that the transfer was made directly to a private hospital. They also allege that the hospital concealed Ashwathy's deteriorating condition.

    The family has filed a complaint indicating medical negligence, leading the Atholi Police to register a case. Ashwathy, wife of Unnikulam native Vivek, and her unborn child died the previous day. She had been admitted to Malabar Medical College Hospital in Ulliyeri for delivery. The hospital reported that the unborn child died early Thursday morning during the treatment. Ashwathy, who was in critical condition, was moved to another private hospital, where she passed away in the evening.

    Meanwhile, Malabar Medical College Hospital in Atholi has denied allegations of medical negligence, explaining that the cause of death was elevated blood pressure.

    Also Read: Wayanad landslide relief: Kerala State Co-Operative Agricultural and Rural writes off loans worth Rs 1.5 crore

