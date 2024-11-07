Kerala police's preliminary probe finds 'nothing shady' in trolley bag incident; Cong alleges CPM-BJP deal

Kerala police are investigating allegations of black money against UDF candidate Rahul Mamkoottathil, but preliminary findings show no suspicious activity. Tensions rise between UDF and CPM, with accusations of a CPM-BJP deal and police misconduct.

Palakkad: Kerala police have yet to file a case following a complaint from CPM leaders accusing UDF candidate Rahul Mamkoottathil of bringing black money into a hotel here. The police’s preliminary investigation found no suspicious activity regarding a trolley bag mentioned in the complaint. Authorities noted that if the bag contained black money, it would not have been handled so casually, suggesting that even if a case were filed, the FIR might not hold up in court. As a result, the police are seeking legal counsel before proceeding further.

In a related development, the police took custody of CCTV footage from the hotel where Congress leaders were staying, as part of their investigation. The CPM has also released footage showing a Youth Congress leader arriving at the hotel with a trolley bag, which they claim contained black money. In response, the DYFI (Democratic Youth Federation of India) has announced plans for a protest at Palakkad Fort Maidan, with the controversial trolley bag as a central symbol.

Meanwhile, tensions are rising between the UDF and CPM. The UDF has accused the police of trespassing into the rooms of Congress women leaders, prompting plans for further protests.

In a separate incident, a case has been filed against 10 individuals in connection with a midnight raid on the KPM Hotel, where Congress women leaders were staying. The case, based on a complaint from the hotel management, includes charges of trespassing, property damage, and assaulting hotel staff.

At the same time, the CPM has released additional CCTV footage to support its allegations that Congress leaders were involved in transporting black money to the hotel.

Congress alleges CPM-BJP deal

The Congress party is preparing to escalate its accusations regarding an alleged deal between the CPM and BJP in Palakkad, particularly in light of the police raid on hotel rooms at midnight. Congress plans to emphasize the presence of BJP and CPM leaders together during the raid, viewing it as evidence of political collusion. Party leadership believes this incident has strengthened their unity, with the raid on the Congress women leaders' rooms becoming a key issue in their election campaign. The police’s inaction in the face of new revelations in the Kodakara hawala case, which embarrassed the BJP, stands in stark contrast to their swift action in raiding the Congress hotel rooms. This, the Congress argues, will be a central focus of Rahul Mamkoottathil’s campaign, with the alleged CPM-BJP deal in Palakkad becoming a central theme.

"Heinous political drama"

Opposition leader VD Satheesan described the raid as a "heinous political drama," claiming it was a first in Kerala politics. He accused the CPM of orchestrating the raid as part of a broader scheme to even out issues of the BJP, which is facing heat over the Kodakara hawala scandal. Satheesan further criticized the police for handing over CCTV footage—evidence that should have been preserved by law enforcement—to CPM-affiliated media outlets. He also questioned whether the police conducted the raid without the oversight of Election Commission officials. Speaking to Asianet News, Satheesan asserted that the UDF's support would only grow stronger as a result of this incident.

