Kerala: MLA PV Anvar changes Facebook cover photo with CM Pinarayi Vijayan after CPI(M) rap

Malappuram: After being publicly dismissed of his accusations by both Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the CPI(M) party, MLA P.V. Anvar changed his Facebook cover photo. He replaced the picture of the Chief Minister with one featuring him alongside his supporters. Anvar has received significant support from his followers on social media, with many rallying behind him. Anvar on Sunday (Sep 22) posted on Facebook, stating that he would temporarily stop public statements and emphasized that the party stands above everything.

"You must have noticed the developments that have taken place in recent days. As a public servant, I have intervened in these issues with a heavy heart. However, this was a task that needed to be undertaken for the welfare of ordinary party members and the general public. My voice was raised against certain corrupt elements within the police. I have no guilt in this matter, and there is no going back," he wrote on Facebook.

"The fact that the government has taken several urgent actions based on the complaints submitted highlights the gravity of the issue. However, I have always opposed, and continue to oppose, the accused remaining in their positions. This has been conveyed multiple times.

"I approached this matter as a serious issue affecting both comrades in this region and the general public. It has necessitated taking paths that others have avoided, and I understand that this has caused pain to my beloved party comrades. I had no other options available to me. I sincerely apologize to each of you for this," Anvar wrote.

The CPI (M) state secretariat condemned MLA PV Anvar following Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's harsh criticism during a press conference. The CPI(M) stated that Anvar's actions weakened the party and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and demanded he refrain from making public statements.

The CPI(M) requested Anwar to reconsider his approach, stop making harmful public statements, and withdraw from actions that weaken the party and Left Democratic Front".

CM Vijayan on Saturday (Sep 21) dismissed the serious accusations made by MLA P.V. Anvar against ADGP M.R. Ajith Kumar and came to the officer's defense. He criticized Anvar, emphasizing that as a member of the Left, Anvar should have addressed his concerns directly with the party or the Chief Minister, rather than making public allegations.

