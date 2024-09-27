Thrissur ATM heist: Six-member Haryana gang caught in Tamil Nadu, one killed

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Police apprehend 6-member Haryana gang in Tamil Nadu for stealing Rs 65 lakhs from 3 SBI ATMs in Thrissur. One suspect was killed, with 2 inspectors injured during pursuit.

    Thrissur: A six-member gang from Haryana, responsible for robbing approximately Rs 65 lakhs from three State Bank of India (SBI) ATMs in Thrissur, has been apprehended in Tamil Nadu. The police intercepted the gang near Namakkal.

    The gang had committed robberies in various locations, including Kannur. During the pursuit, one suspect was killed in a confrontation with the police. Inspectors Thavamani and Ranjith Kumar sustained injuries.

    The Tamil Nadu police captured the suspects in a highly dramatic manner. Following information from the Kerala police that the suspects had crossed into Tamil Nadu, the Tamil Nadu police initiated the chase and had exchanged firing in an encounter in Namakkal.

    The thefts occurred between 2:30 AM and 4:00 AM at SBI ATMs in Mapranam, Kolazhi, and Shornur Road. The gang used gas cutters to damage the ATMs, making off with Rs 30 lakhs from Mapranam, Rs 25 lakhs from Kolazhi, and Rs 950,000 from Shornur.


    Bank officials discovered the theft through a morning message. CCTV footage shows the robbers' vehicle, while footage from nearby cameras was obscured by black paint, which the gang had used to conceal their identity.

    They robbers were attempting to escape with the stolen cash in a container and the police stated that they were armed. There are indications that the suspects were trying to cross into Bengaluru. The suspects were captured after a dramatic chase reminiscent of a movie. Five individuals have been taken into custody. Four members were in the car used for the robbery, and later, two more joined them. The container they used for the robbery was registered in Rajasthan. 

    The theft occurred within a 20-kilometer radius over the course of one and a half hours, targeting multiple ATMs. The police mentioned that the robbery was executed with precise planning. They also destroyed a CCTV camera that could have recorded their hiding place.

