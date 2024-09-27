Kerala: CPI(M) cuts all ties with PV Anvar, state secretary Govindan calls him "right-wing tool"

CPI(M) State Secretary M.V. Govindan slammed Nilambur MLA Anvar for his allegations, calling him a right-wing tool undermining the party and government. Govindan cited Anvar's lack of understanding of the party's framework and violating protocols, prompting necessary actions.

New Delhi: CPI(M) State Secretary M.V. Govindan has come out swinging against Nilambur MLA Anvar, calling him a tool of the right-wing and accusing him of trying to undermine the party and government. He also said the party is severing all ties with PV Anvar. Govindan's comments were in response to Anvar's ongoing allegations, which he claims lack an understanding of the Communist Party's framework.

"Anvar, who hails from a family with a legacy of Congress activism, has been making waves with his accusations against the party and government. However, his actions don't reflect the sentiments of the common people and that he lacks a clear understanding of the party's policies since he's not a member and hasn't worked in any caste-based organizations", he said.

Govindan said the party and government are taking steps to strengthen the Kerala model, highlighted by Amartya Sen, and have consistently intervened in response to public complaints. He said he has previously stated that Anvar's manner of raising complaints was inappropriate, and the party has taken necessary actions.

The situation took a turn when Anvar held a press conference, violating protocols, which led to accusations and a statement from the party deeming his stance unacceptable. The Chief Minister also clarified the party's position, and Govindan expressed surprise that Anvar couldn't think clearly despite being aware of the protocols.

"A copy of the complaint submitted to the government was also provided to the party. The DGP was assigned to investigate the complaint. Action was taken after the DGP looked into the allegations against Sujith Das. The party's position was that necessary actions could be taken as it was a complaint directed to the government. Initially, there were no mentions against Sasi in the first complaint, but subsequent complaints included him. I personally called Anvar and decided to meet on October 3. Meanwhile, Anvar held a press conference, violating protocols, which was followed by accusations. The party issued a statement conveying that such a stance was unacceptable. The Chief Minister also clarified the party’s position," Govindan stated.

Govindan emphasized that the party has given due consideration to Anvar's issues and has a policy of investigating matters raised. Despite Anwar not being a party member, he was given consideration, but continued to raise allegations aimed at embarrassing the party.

The CPI(M) State Secretary also accused the central government of trying to put the state government on the defensive regarding the gold smuggling case and criticized the Congress party for being silent on attempts to undermine the state. He noted that propaganda claiming the party and government are working with the BJP is ongoing.

"Earlier, Anvar posted on Facebook praising Riyas, who won elections while serving as the All India President of DYFI. Anvar also raised accusations against his wife. Allegations against Chief Ministers are not new; similar claims have been made against Chief Ministers from E.M.S. to V.S", Govindan said. Govindan noted that it's surprising such accusations haven't been made against him yet.

In a strong statement, Govindan said the party is led collectively, not individually, and that not only Anvar, but no one cannot dismantle the party. He also mentioned that phone tapping is a serious matter and an investigation is underway.



