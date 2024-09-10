Kerala: Human remains found in Alappuzha identified as missing 73-year-old woman Subhadra

Human remains found in Alappuzha has been identified as 73-year-old Subhadra, who went missing on Sept 4. Her son identified the body by bandage on leg. Sharmila and her husband Mathew, who lived in the same house where the body parts were found, are currently on the run.

Alappuzha: In a shocking turn of events, the human remains found at a house in Kalavoor, Alappuzha, have been confirmed to be those of Subhadra, a 73-year-old woman from Kadavanthra who went missing on September 4. Her children, Radhakrishnan and Ranjith, identified the body, which was later taken to Vandanam Medical College for further examination. The body was identified by the bandage on Subhadra's leg, which she used due to knee pain.

Subhadra's disappearance was reported by her son Radhakrishnan on September 7, after she failed to return from a temple visit. Police investigations revealed that Subhadra had met a woman named Sharmila during a pilgrimage and was supposed to go on another pilgrimage with her. Sharmila and her husband Mathew, who lived in the same house where the body parts were found, are currently on the run.

One person is in police custody in connection with the incident, and the police investigation was carried out based on information provided by this individual. The police suspect that the murder was committed after robbing Subhadra of her valuables, including gold worth Rs 27,000 that was sold in Alappuzha.

Subhadra lived alone in her house in Kadavanthra, where a woman used to visit her occasionally, and it is believed that Subhadra had gone to Kochi with this woman. The family members had stated that Subhadra had gold and money with her.

The case was initially handled by the Kochi City Police but was later transferred to the Alappuzha Police after suspicions of murder arose. The police are currently investigating the case and are on the lookout for Sharmila and her husband Mathew.

