Kerala Instagram influencer's death: Detained youth sent to 3-day police custody

Thiruvananthapuram: In a significant development, the 21-year-old youth from Nedumangad was sent to a 3-day police custody in connection with a POCSO case following the suicide of an Instagram influencer girl in Thiruvananthapuram. The arrest was made based on allegations made by the girl's mother, with the court granting three days of police custody as requested by the authorities.

Kerala: 18-year-old Instagram influencer commits suicide; Male friend charged with POCSO, arrested

An eighteen-year-old girl from Thrikkanapuram, who attempted suicide by hanging at her home a week ago, passed away on Sunday (June 16) night while receiving treatment at Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram. The hospital authorities notified the police about the incident. The girl had been active on Instagram, where she had amassed over 1 lakh followers.

On Tuesday (June 18), police arrested Binoy, a resident of Uzhamalackal in Nedumangad, in connection with the death of the Instagram influencer. Poojapura police charged him under the POCSO Act for abetting suicide, following a complaint filed by the girl's family.

Police investigations found that the girl had known Binoy since before reaching puberty, initially connecting through social media. They later ended the friendship reportedly. The police department is currently conducting an inquiry into the circumstances of the case.



