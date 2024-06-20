Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Instagram influencer's death: Detained youth sent to 3-day police custody

    A 21-year-old male social media influencer named Binoy, residing in Nedumangad, has been arrested by Poojapura police in Thiruvananthapuram in connection with a POCSO case following the suicide of an Instagram influencer girl. The arrest came after allegations made by the girl's mother, leading to the court granting three days' police custody for further investigation.

    Kerala Instagram influencer's death: detained youth sent to 3-day police custody anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 20, 2024, 12:59 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: In a significant development, the 21-year-old youth from Nedumangad was sent to a 3-day police custody in connection with a POCSO case following the suicide of an Instagram influencer girl in Thiruvananthapuram. The arrest was made based on allegations made by the girl's mother, with the court granting three days of police custody as requested by the authorities.

    Kerala: 18-year-old Instagram influencer commits suicide; Male friend charged with POCSO, arrested

    An eighteen-year-old girl from Thrikkanapuram, who attempted suicide by hanging at her home a week ago, passed away on Sunday (June 16) night while receiving treatment at Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram. The hospital authorities notified the police about the incident. The girl had been active on Instagram, where she had amassed over 1 lakh followers.

    On Tuesday (June 18), police arrested Binoy, a resident of Uzhamalackal in Nedumangad, in connection with the death of the Instagram influencer. Poojapura police charged him under the POCSO Act for abetting suicide, following a complaint filed by the girl's family.

    Police investigations found that the girl had known Binoy since before reaching puberty, initially connecting through social media. They later ended the friendship reportedly. The police department is currently conducting an inquiry into the circumstances of the case.
     

    Last Updated Jun 20, 2024, 12:59 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-527 June 20 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-527 June 20 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Prices of vegetables, pulses skyrocket; Check details anr

    Kerala: Prices of vegetables, pulses skyrocket; Check details

    Centre okays $40000 to begin process of releasing Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya who is on death row in Yemen anr

    Centre okays $40000 to begin process of releasing Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya who is on death row in Yemen

    cpi(m) knows everything about bomb making in kerala's kannur: bjp kerala state president k surendran anr

    CPI(M) knows everything about bomb-making in Kerala’s Kannur: BJP

    Kerala: CPI(M) takes back reinstates leader accused of sexual assault and impregnation in Thiruvalla anr

    Kerala: CPI(M) takes back leader accused of sexual assault and impregnation in Thiruvalla

    Recent Stories

    Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: 7 reasons why you should buy it gcw

    Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: 7 reasons why you should buy it

    Chinese coast guard sailors wield knives, axe in disputed sea clash with Philippines; WATCH dramatic videos snt

    Chinese coast guard sailors wield knives, axe in disputed sea clash with Philippines; WATCH dramatic videos

    Karnataka's fuel price hike sparks BJP protest; several top leaders detained

    Karnataka's fuel price hike sparks BJP protest; several top leaders detained

    Shocking and heartbreaking': Actor Vijay mourns loss of 34 lives in Kallakurichi hooch incident AJR

    'Shocking and heartbreaking': Actor Vijay mourns loss of 34 lives in Kallakurichi hooch incident

    T20 World Cup 2024: Phil Salt pleased after leading England to smooth 8-wicket win over West Indies (WATCH) snt

    T20 World Cup 2024: Phil Salt pleased after leading England to smooth 8-wicket win over West Indies (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon