Kerala: Heavy rains likely to lash state; IMD sound orange alert in 3 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rain in several parts of Kerala, particularly in the northern districts, until July 16. An orange alert has been issued for Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts on Saturday. Additionally, a yellow alert has been sounded in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, and Wayanad.

Orange alert in districts

July 14 – Kannur, Kasaragod

July 15 – Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

July 16 – Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

Yellow alert in districts

July 14 – Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, wayanada

July 15 – Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad

July 16 - Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad

The IMD alert also indicated that squally weather with wind speeds ranging from 35 kmph to 45 kmph, gusting up to 55 kmph, is expected along the Kerala Coast until July 16. Additionally, it forecast rain with thundershowers across most parts of the state until July 18.

