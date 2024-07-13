Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Heavy rains likely to lash state; IMD sound orange alert in 3 districts

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rain in various parts of Kerala, especially in the northern districts, until July 16, issuing an orange alert for Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod, and a yellow alert for Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, and Wayanad.
     

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rain in several parts of Kerala, particularly in the northern districts, until July 16. An orange alert has been issued for Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts on Saturday. Additionally, a yellow alert has been sounded in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, and Wayanad.

    Kerala: Workers unearth treasure trover while digging rain ditch in Kannur

    Orange alert in districts

    July 14 – Kannur, Kasaragod

    July 15 – Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

    July 16 – Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

    Yellow alert in districts

    July 14 – Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, wayanada

    July 15 – Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad

    July 16 - Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad

    The IMD alert also indicated that squally weather with wind speeds ranging from 35 kmph to 45 kmph, gusting up to 55 kmph, is expected along the Kerala Coast until July 16. Additionally, it forecast rain with thundershowers across most parts of the state until July 18.

