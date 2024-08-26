Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala government forms 7-member SIT to probe sexual harassment allegations in Malayalam film industry

    Kerala government has formed a 7-member special investigation team (SIT), led by IG Sparjan Kumar and comprising 4 senior women IPS officers, to probe sexual harassment allegations against leading Malayalam film industry actors. This decision follows a high-level meeting called by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday (Aug 25).

    First Published Aug 26, 2024, 6:00 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 26, 2024, 6:00 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government formed a seven-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), comprising 4 female IPS officers to investigate sexual abuse allegations in the Malayalam film industry. The team, led by Crime Branch IG Sparjan Kumar and overseen by Additional DGP H Venkitesh, will conduct a thorough probe into the matter. The government on Sunday (Aug 25) formed the SIT after a high-level meeting of senior police officials was called by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

    Siddique resigns as AMMA general secretary amid allegations of sexual misconduct by young actress

    Besides Sparjan Kumar, the team members include S Ajitha Begum DIG, Merin Joseph, SP Crime Branch HQ, G Poonkuzhali, AIG, Coastal Police, Aishwarya Dongre, assistant director, Kerala Police Academy, Ajith V, AIG (law & order), and S Madhusoodanan (SP, Crime Branch).

    "Crime Branch ADGP H Venkatesh will oversee the functioning of the team," the CMO said in a statement.

    The newly formed SIT team will gather statements from complainants and scrutinize social media disclosures, addressing the government's perceived inaction on allegations made by female artists. The team's investigation will focus on accusations against actor Siddique and director Ranjith, following widespread criticism of the government's response to the issue.

    CM Pinarayi Vijayan reportedly sought legal advice and consulted the DGP after Cultural Minister Saji Cherian's comments on needing a formal complaint to act on the allegations faced backlash.

    Initially, the Kerala government refused to take action against the sexual predators named in the Hema Commission report, citing a lack of specific details. However, the Chief Minister offered to take action if individual women came forward with complaints. After the High Court ordered the government to submit the full report, the government agreed to comply, seemingly waiting for the court's guidance to proceed.

    The government was unexpectedly confronted with a surge of women publicly naming their alleged abusers, including prominent figures in the film industry. Renowned West Bengal actress Sreelekha Mitra accused filmmaker and Chalachithra Academy chairman Ranjith of inappropriate behavior in 2009. Additionally, junior artist Revathy Sampath accused veteran actor and A.M.M.A general secretary Siddique of severe sexual misconduct when she was a teenager, a charge that could potentially invoke the POCSO Act and lead to Siddique's immediate arrest.

    Both men resigned from their positions. Additionally, a past allegation of sexual abuse against CPM MLA M Mukesh has reemerged. Faced with mounting complaints, the government was compelled to establish a team to document the victims' testimonies.

    Ranjith steps down as Chairman of Kerala Film Academy after misbehavior accusations by Bengali actress

