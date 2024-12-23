Kerala: CMRL covered-up corruption through payments to politicians and media, SFIO tells Delhi HC

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has accused Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) of bribing political leaders and media outlets to conceal corruption. The allegation was made during a hearing in the Delhi High Court, where CMRL is challenging the SFIO's investigation into the CMRL-Exalogic transaction.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 23, 2024, 6:32 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 23, 2024, 6:32 PM IST

New Delhi: The SFIO (Serious Fraud Investigation Office) has alleged in the Delhi High Court that Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) paid money to political leaders and media outlets to cover up corruption. The claim was made during arguments in a petition filed by CMRL seeking to quash the SFIO investigation. The petition challenges the SFIO probe into the CMRL-Exalogic transaction. The Delhi High Court has reserved its judgment in the case.

The Income Tax Department strongly defended its decision to share documents for the investigation, asserting that it was within the legal framework. In the case before the Delhi High Court, CMRL had argued that the SFIO investigation into the matter, which was previously resolved by the Income Tax Settlement Board, was against regulations.

The SFIO, however, maintained its stance, claiming that CMRL had paid money to political leaders and media outlets to conceal corruption. The agency argued that this amounted to misconduct and justified the need for a thorough investigation. It also cited a ruling by the Rajasthan High Court to assert that the Settlement Board's order was not final and could not prevent further inquiry.

The Income Tax Department supported the SFIO, emphasizing that the law permits the sharing of documents with investigative agencies. Justice Chandra Dhari Singh directed all parties to submit their written arguments within a week, and a verdict is expected early next month.

The SFIO had earlier informed the court that it had submitted a report to the central government regarding the CMRL-Exalogic transaction. The agency suggested that if the High Court grants approval, the central government is likely to proceed with actions under the Prevention of Corruption Act. This statement underscores the SFIO's determination to pursue the matter further, pending the court's decision.

The investigation centers on monthly payments connected to Exalogic Solutions, a company owned by Veena, the daughter of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. In response to this investigation, CMRL has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court, opposing the SFIO's actions.

