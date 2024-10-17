Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram emerges as top trending destination to visit in 2025

    Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram ranks among the top 10 trending destinations for UK travelers in 2025, according to Skyscanner's report. The city saw a 66% increase in search interest.

    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 17, 2024, 4:57 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 17, 2024, 4:57 PM IST

    Skyscanner, a popular travel search platform, has revealed the trending destinations for 2025 and according to its latest report, Thiruvananthapuram ranks among the top trending global destinations that UK travelers are most interested in visiting next year. Skyscanner publishes this list based on online searches by tourists in the UK and the US each year, and Thiruvananthapuram has made it into the top 10 most searched destinations from the UK.

    The research by Skyscanner indicates that UK travelers are increasingly turning to lesser-known, budget-friendly destinations. The top trending destination for UK travelers is Reggio Calabria in Italy, which saw a 541% increase in searches. Meanwhile, Thiruvananthapuram experienced a 66% rise in search interest. Tartu in Estonia came in second, with a 294% increase in searches. This list is based on online searches made by travelers over the past 12 months.

    According to Skyscanner, the top trending destinations for UK travelers in 2025 are:

    1. Reggio Calabria, Italy
    2. Tartu, Estonia
    3. Siem Reap, Cambodia
    4. Baltimore, USA
    5. Portsmouth, Dominica
    6. Córdoba, Spain
    7. Tromso, Norway
    8. Panglao Bohol, Philippines
    9. Stuttgart, Germany
    10. Thiruvananthapuram, India

    For US travelers, Skyscanner lists the top trending destinations for 2025 as:

    1. Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos
    2. Quepos, Costa Rica
    3. Tromsø, Norway
    4. Tucumán Province, Argentina
    5. Krabi, Thailand
    6. Luang Prabang, Laos
    7. Antwerp, Belgium
    8. Suva, Fiji
    9. Rotterdam, Netherlands
    10. Pago Pago, American Samoa, USA

    About Skyscanner

    Skyscanner is a popular travel search platform that helps travelers find and compare flight rates, hotel accommodations, and car rentals. Based in Edinburgh, Scotland, Skyscanner was established in 2003 and has grown into a leading global travel search engine. By providing details such as departure and arrival locations, travel dates, and preferences, users can search for the best travel deals. The platform aggregates information from various airlines and travel agencies, making it easier for travelers to find optimal options.

