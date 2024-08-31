Kerala: 47-year-old man found dead in lodge in Kozhikode

A 47-year-old contractor, Pramod (Gopi), was found dead in a lodge room in Perambra, Kozhikode. His relatives discovered his body after he failed to return home.

A 47-year-old man, identified as Pramod (Gopi), was found dead in a lodge room in Perambra in Kozhikode. According to reports, the deceased is a contractor by profession and had rented the room at the lodge on the previous day.

When he didn't return home even late at night, his relatives launched a search and found him dead in the lodge room. The police were informed, and they arrived at the scene to investigate.

After completing the inquest procedures and post-mortem, the police handed over the body to the relatives.

Kasaragod nurse found hanging in hostel room, death confirmed as suicide

Recently, the death of SK Smrithi, a 20-year-old nurse at a private hospital in Bandiyod, was confirmed as suicide by the post-mortem report. Smrithi's family had alleged foul play in her death.

Smrithi, a native of Thenmala in Kollam, was found hanging in her hostel room on Tuesday. She was a nursing trainee at a private hospital in Bandiyod. The hospital authorities had questioned her about a wrong medication administered to a patient, which had put her under pressure.

Smrithi's father, Komalarajan, and sister, Shruthi, had alleged that her death was not a suicide. They believe there is more to her death than meets the eye.

Meanwhile, the medical director stated that Smrithi had mistakenly given the wrong medication to a patient who had come to the hospital the previous day. Instead of administering antibiotics, she gave an injection meant for fever.

