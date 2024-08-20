Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Good news for Kochi travellers! IRCTC launches tour packages to Thailand starting at Rs 57,650; Check details

    IRCTC’s five-day Thailand tour package, starting from Kochi on August 23, includes visits to major destinations like Bangkok and Pattaya. Tourism is a significant part of Thailand's economy, attracting millions of visitors each year.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 20, 2024, 2:34 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 20, 2024, 2:34 PM IST

    Thailand, known as the "Land of Smiles," is a vibrant Southeast Asian country renowned for its rich culture, stunning landscapes, and warm hospitality. It’s a place where ancient traditions meet modernity, offering a unique blend of experiences for travelers and locals alike. Tourism is a significant part of Thailand's economy, attracting millions of visitors each year. The country is also a major hub for medical tourism, offering high-quality healthcare services at affordable prices.

    Now, people can explore Thailand with IRCTC's new tour package, priced from Rs 57,650 onwards. This comprehensive package includes round-trip air tickets from Kochi, luxurious accommodations, Indian cuisine, guided tours, and entry fees to top attractions. Additional perks include air-conditioned transportation, English-speaking guides, visa processing, and travel insurance, ensuring a hassle-free and memorable journey.

    IRCTC’s Thailand tour package includes major tourist destinations such as Bangkok and Pattaya. The five-day journey starts on August 23 from Kochi. Tourists will have the opportunity to explore Thailand’s renowned Buddhist temples, unique wildlife parks, serene landscapes, and the lively city of Bangkok as part of this package.

    The tour package also includes visits to the renowned Sriracha Tiger Zoo, the famous Alcazar Cabaret in Pattaya, and an exciting speed boat ride to Coral Island. Travelers will explore the picturesque floating market of Pattaya, the Nong Nooch Tropical Botanical Garden, and enjoy attractions at Safari World and Marine Park.

