Lifestyle

Kashmir Valley to Himachal Pradesh: 7 Earthquake prone areas in India

Here are 7 seismologically unstable zones in the country. Check out the full list

Image credits: Pixabay

Kashmir Valley, Jammu and Kashmir

The Kashmir Valley lies in a highly seismically active zone due to the ongoing tectonic collision between the Indian and Eurasian plates

Image credits: FACEBOOK

North-East India

The North-East region, including Assam and Manipur, is one of the most earthquake-prone areas in India. This zone lies on the boundary of the Indian and Eurasian plates

Image credits: social media

Himachal Pradesh

The continued tectonic activity in this region, due to the collision of the Indian Plate with the Eurasian Plate, poses a significant threat to its mountainous terrain

Image credits: Pinterets

Bihar-Nepal Border

The Bihar-Nepal border area is seismologically active due to the proximity of the Main Himalayan Thrust fault line. This zone has experienced several major earthquakes in the past

Image credits: Instagram

Kutch Region, Gujarat

The Kutch region is an earthquake-prone area due to presence of multiple fault lines, including Kutch Mainland Fault. The 2001 Bhuj earthquake highlighted vulnerability

Image credits: Gujarat Tourism

Western Ghats

The region’s fault lines and the stress from tectonic movements contribute to its earthquake risk, particularly in regions like Latur and Koyna

Image credits: Pixabay

Delhi-NCR

The Delhi-NCR region is located in Zone IV, indicating high seismic risk, proximity to active faults, presence of densely populated urban areas makes this region vulnerable

Image credits: Pixabay
Find Next One