BREAKING: Filmmaker Aashiq Abu resigns from FEFKA over leadership's silence on Hema Committee report

Citing disagreements with the leadership, filmmaker Aashiq Abu has resigned from the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA). In a strongly-worded statement, Abu criticized the leadership for their stand on various issues, including the Hema Committee report, and alleged that they were trying to exploit him by demanding a commission from his earnings.

According to Abu, the leadership had demanded a 20% commission from his earnings, which he initially paid under pressure. However, he later managed to get the amount back. He also claimed that he had a verbal spat with director Sibi Malayil over the issue.

