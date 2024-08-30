Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BREAKING: Filmmaker Aashiq Abu resigns from FEFKA over leadership's silence on Hema Committee report

    Criticizing the leadership's silence on the Hema Committee report, filmmaker Aashiq Abu on Friday (Aug 30) resigned from Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA). He also cited disagreements with leadership, alleging exploitation and demanding commission from his earnings. 

    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 30, 2024, 1:05 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 30, 2024, 1:41 PM IST

    Citing disagreements with the leadership, filmmaker Aashiq Abu has resigned from the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA). In a strongly-worded statement, Abu criticized the leadership for their stand on various issues, including the Hema Committee report, and alleged that they were trying to exploit him by demanding a commission from his earnings.

    According to Abu, the leadership had demanded a 20% commission from his earnings, which he initially paid under pressure. However, he later managed to get the amount back. He also claimed that he had a verbal spat with director Sibi Malayil over the issue.

