Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amid tussle with Kerala govt, MLA PV Anvar announces new party

    Malappuram MLA PV Anvar declared the formation of a new political party amid a tussle with the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and controversies. He criticised the tendency to label people based on their religion when they exit political parties.

    Amid tussle with Kerala govt, MLA PV Anvar announces new party anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 2, 2024, 2:19 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 2, 2024, 2:25 PM IST

    Malappuram: MLA PV Anwar has announced plans to form a new political party amidst ongoing controversies involving the CPM. Speaking to the media, Anwar confirmed his intention to launch the party, emphasizing that there is no reason to hide it. He mentioned that the new party would bring in young people and field candidates in every panchayat across the state. The party will focus on including Dalit and backward communities, with a strong emphasis on secularism.

    'The Hindu' apologizes for error in CM Vijayan interview, claims remarks on Malappuram added by PR agency

    PV Anvar, in his remarks at Nilambur, questioned the labels often attached to individuals who leave political parties, stating, "If a Hindu leaves, they’re called a Sanghi, if a Muslim leaves, they’re labeled as Jamaat-e-Islami, and if a Christian leaves, they’re branded a 'Christian Sanghi.' Who created all these labels?" Anvar made these statements after announcing his new political party following his exit from the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

    Amid this, he also criticized Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, targeting him over a recent controversy involving an interview with The Hindu newspaper. Anvar accused the Chief Minister of making an "adjustment" with The Hindu, further stating that what he witnessed from the Chief Minister yesterday was nothing more than a "drama."

    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's office responded to the backlash over his remarks on Malappuram, stating that his words were misinterpreted and taken out of context. The Chief Minister's Press Secretary wrote a letter to The Hindu newspaper, stating that the remark was misinterpreted and didn't reflect the stance of Vijayan or the government. The letter clarified that the statement aimed to convey that smuggled gold and money are used for terrorist activities, without mentioning any specific place or region.

    The Chief Minister's remark, suggesting that gold smuggling occurs in Malappuram and is used for anti-national activities, drew widespread criticism.

    Anvar stated that Vijayan initially claimed he did not have a PR agency, and questioned why he didn’t refute the news earlier if it was false. He labeled the Chief Minister's statements as outright lies and criticized the delay in the CM's office addressing the issue, which only occurred after 32 hours of discussion. Anvar described the CM’s response as a "drama" and mentioned hearing terms like "Karipur" and "Calicut Airport" from the CM for the first time. He challenged the CM to conduct a judicial inquiry if he was confident about the gold smuggling case.

    Kerala: From gold smuggling to receiving crores, MLA PV Anvar exposes CM's political secretary P Sasi

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Man arrested in Munnar after luring youth to Cambodia on pretext of fake telecaller job anr

    Kerala: Man arrested after luring youth to Cambodia on pretext of fake telecaller job

    Efforts begin to repatriate mortal remains of Malayali soldier found after 56 years of IAF plane crash anr

    Efforts begin to repatriate mortal remains of Malayali soldier found after 56 years of IAF plane crash

    Kerala: Parents open clinic in memory of Dr Vandana Das who was murdered anr

    Kerala: Parents open clinic in memory of Dr Vandana Das who was murdered

    Kerala: Rape accused actor Siddique makes public appearance after evading Kerala police for one week dmn

    Kerala: Rape accused actor Siddique makes public appearance after evading Kerala police for one week

    'The Hindu' apologizes for error in CM Vijayan interview, claims remarks on Malappuram added by PR agency dmn

    'The Hindu' apologizes for error in CM Vijayan interview, claims remarks on Malappuram added by PR agency

    Recent Stories

    Tungnath, world's highest Shiva temple in Uttarakhand faces water leakage, weakening foundation shk

    Tungnath, world's highest Shiva temple in Uttarakhand, faces water leakage, weakening foundation

    Govindas revolver accident: Photo of blood-stained bullet extracted from actor goes VIRAL ATG

    Govinda's revolver accident: Photo of blood-stained bullet extracted from actor goes VIRAL

    Side Effects of Smoking cigarettes While Drinking Tea RBA

    Side effects of smoking cigarettes while drinking tea

    Yogi govt achieves 46% reduction in stubble burning in UP over 7 years anr

    Yogi govt achieves 46% reduction in stubble burning in UP over 7 years

    Why railways keep engines running despite long stops? vkp

    Why railways keep engines running despite long stops?

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon