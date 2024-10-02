Amid tussle with Kerala govt, MLA PV Anvar announces new party

Malappuram MLA PV Anvar declared the formation of a new political party amid a tussle with the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and controversies. He criticised the tendency to label people based on their religion when they exit political parties.

Malappuram: MLA PV Anwar has announced plans to form a new political party amidst ongoing controversies involving the CPM. Speaking to the media, Anwar confirmed his intention to launch the party, emphasizing that there is no reason to hide it. He mentioned that the new party would bring in young people and field candidates in every panchayat across the state. The party will focus on including Dalit and backward communities, with a strong emphasis on secularism.

'The Hindu' apologizes for error in CM Vijayan interview, claims remarks on Malappuram added by PR agency

PV Anvar, in his remarks at Nilambur, questioned the labels often attached to individuals who leave political parties, stating, "If a Hindu leaves, they’re called a Sanghi, if a Muslim leaves, they’re labeled as Jamaat-e-Islami, and if a Christian leaves, they’re branded a 'Christian Sanghi.' Who created all these labels?" Anvar made these statements after announcing his new political party following his exit from the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

Amid this, he also criticized Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, targeting him over a recent controversy involving an interview with The Hindu newspaper. Anvar accused the Chief Minister of making an "adjustment" with The Hindu, further stating that what he witnessed from the Chief Minister yesterday was nothing more than a "drama."

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's office responded to the backlash over his remarks on Malappuram, stating that his words were misinterpreted and taken out of context. The Chief Minister's Press Secretary wrote a letter to The Hindu newspaper, stating that the remark was misinterpreted and didn't reflect the stance of Vijayan or the government. The letter clarified that the statement aimed to convey that smuggled gold and money are used for terrorist activities, without mentioning any specific place or region.

The Chief Minister's remark, suggesting that gold smuggling occurs in Malappuram and is used for anti-national activities, drew widespread criticism.

Anvar stated that Vijayan initially claimed he did not have a PR agency, and questioned why he didn’t refute the news earlier if it was false. He labeled the Chief Minister's statements as outright lies and criticized the delay in the CM's office addressing the issue, which only occurred after 32 hours of discussion. Anvar described the CM’s response as a "drama" and mentioned hearing terms like "Karipur" and "Calicut Airport" from the CM for the first time. He challenged the CM to conduct a judicial inquiry if he was confident about the gold smuggling case.

Kerala: From gold smuggling to receiving crores, MLA PV Anvar exposes CM's political secretary P Sasi

