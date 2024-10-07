Actor Siddique appears at TVM Commissioner's Office for questioning in rape case, redirected to control center

Actor Siddique, accused of rape, reported to the Thiruvananthapuram Commissioner's Office for questioning but was redirected to the Cantonment Station's Control Center. He had previously expressed cooperation with the investigation after receiving interim bail from the Supreme Court.

Thiruvananthapuram: Actor Siddique, who is currently facing accusations in a rape case, arrived at the Thiruvananthapuram Commissioner's Office for questioning. However, he was redirected to the Control Center at the Cantonment Station, as officials stated that the Commissioner's Office was not the venue for his appearance.

Previously, Siddique had sent an email to the police indicating his willingness to cooperate with the investigation after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail. In response, the police issued a notice requiring him to appear for questioning. This notice was issued by the Narcotic Cell Assistant Commissioner, who is overseeing the investigation. Siddique will be let off after questioning today.

There was initial confusion among the police regarding the appropriate protocol when Siddique arrived, but they deemed it necessary to summon him for questioning to avoid potential legal complications in court if he were released without being interrogated.

