"Many said this is impossible": Kerala CM Vijayan says merchant community will fund Argentina team's visit

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took to Facebook to speak about the upcoming visit of Argentina's World Cup-winning football team, led by the legendary Lionel Messi, recognizing Kerala's passion for football. He said the state government's efforts made this historic visit possible, with the merchant community covering financial costs.

Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 20, 2024, 5:16 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 20, 2024, 5:16 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan shared his excitement over the upcoming visit of the World Champion Argentina football team to Kerala. In a Facebook post, he described the visit as a recognition of Kerala's deep passion for football, which has gained admiration worldwide. The Chief Minister highlighted that the state government's persistent efforts made this historic visit possible, despite initial skepticism about its feasibility. He also mentioned that the merchant community in Kerala has stepped forward to cover the financial costs of the visit. Pinarayi expressed his hope that the legendary Lionel Messi, one of football’s greatest players, would be part of the team’s arrival.

Also Read: Lionel Messi to play in Kerala in 2025: A look back at Argentine's last India visit in 2011 | In Pictures

Full text of Chief Minister's Facebook post

Kerala is a land that embraces football. Our love for football transcends national and international boundaries. The visit of the world champion Argentina national team next year is a recognition of Kerala's football passion, which is admired worldwide. It is expected that Lionel Messi, one of the greatest football players, will arrive with the team.

This gift, which many dismissed as impossible, was made possible for Kerala's sports lovers only through the continuous efforts of the state government. The merchant community in Kerala has expressed willingness to bear the financial expenses. The Argentinian Football Association authorities, who have taken a favourable stance from the beginning, are expected to arrive in Kerala within a month and a half and make an official announcement.

It will be a moment when Kerala's name resonates loudly on the world sports map. The visit of the Argentina team will give new life to Kerala's sports culture and sports sector. Let the entire state unite enthusiastically to give a warm welcome to Messi and his team.

Also Read: No extra charges, instantly download digital driving license: Kerala Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar

