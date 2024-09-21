Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'False interpretations...' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan slams media over Wayanad rehab cost row

    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addressed the controversy surrounding the media's reporting on the Wayanad disaster relief efforts, criticizing certain outlets for spreading false interpretations aimed at undermining public support and contributions to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

    'False interpretations...' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan slams media over Wayanad rehab cost row
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 21, 2024, 12:26 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 21, 2024, 12:26 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has taken issue with the media's handling of the Wayanad disaster relief situation, asserting that their methods deserve closer examination. Recent headlines from major outlets raised concerns about the government's financial reporting in Wayanad, startlingly presenting figures. 

    Kerala: ADGP Ajith Kumar bought flat in Kowdiar and sold it for double in just 10 days, claims MLA PV Anvar

    CM Vijayan said that such sensational news quickly travels worldwide. The opposition has accused the government of misrepresenting its expenditures for Wayanad's rehabilitation. This misinformation has proliferated on social media, breaching numerous boundaries. The chief minister noted that while false claims spread swiftly, the truth often becomes obscured, making it difficult for the government to effectively counter misleading reports, even in press releases.

    He asserted that there is a hidden agenda behind the media's inaccurate reporting of figures related to relief efforts in Wayanad. He emphasised that this issue goes beyond just fake news or journalistic ethics. The true problem with misinformation lies not only in the falsehoods themselves but in the motives driving them, which are detrimental to the interests of the state and its citizens.

    The Chief Minister accused certain media outlets of disseminating "false interpretations" aimed at undermining support for the rebuilding of Wayanad. "Those driving this agenda are attempting to dissuade contributions to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). This is not responsible journalism; it’s destructive journalism—a crime against society," he stated.

    CM Vijayan noted that not all media organizations were complicit in the misinformation campaign, mentioning that some had retracted their allegations once they grasped the truth. However, he criticized those who continued to propagate "manufactured controversies" to serve political agendas by misleading the public. "A comprehensive analysis is needed to fully understand the situation that has unfolded," he stated.

    The Chief Minister pointed out that a cabinet team of four ministers had been actively managing the relief efforts in Wayanad from the very beginning of the incident. He mentioned that one minister stayed on the ground for at least 50 days to ensure the smooth execution of these initiatives without any complaints. 
    He also presented a detailed breakdown of the government's financial aid for relief efforts in Wayanad. He explained that the government provided a total of Rs 6 lakh to each of the 131 families who lost loved ones—Rs 4 lakh from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and Rs 2 lakh from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). This amounts to Rs 5.24 crore from the SDRF and Rs 2.62 crore from the CMDRF.

    Additionally, Rs 10,000 was given to the families of the 173 deceased to assist with funeral expenses. For those needing medical treatment, the government allocated Rs 17,16,000 for 13 individuals who spent over a week in the hospital and Rs 4,43,200 for those hospitalized for less than a week. Vijayan also noted that immediate relief of Rs 10,000 per family (Rs 5,000 from the SDRF and Rs 5,000 from the CMDRF) was provided to 1,013 families, amounting to a total of Rs 1.01 crore.

    Kerala govt report shows major chunk of Wayanad relief fund spent on cremating bodies than on survivors

