Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Youth killed in Bengaluru fair for allegedly refusing to play Kannada song; see details

    A dispute over a Kannada song led to the tragic demise of Praveen in Bengaluru. A festival altercation turned fatal when he was struck with his own helmet. The assailants, apprehended later, had a previous altercation with the victim.

    Youth killed in Bengaluru fair for allegedly refusing to play Kannada song; see details vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 11, 2023, 2:27 PM IST

    A young man's tragic death in Banaswadi, Bengaluru has taken a disturbing turn, allegedly over the refusal to play a Kannada song. DCP Devaraj of the Eastern Division shed light on the incident, indicating that the victim, Praveen, lost his life due to a dispute concerning music selection during the Lingarajpur fair festival. The unsettling altercation emerged between four individuals who had arrived from Halebagalur under the jurisdiction of KJ Halli police station.

    The confrontation escalated when a disagreement arose over playing Tamil versus Kannada songs. Praveen, in the heat of the moment, used his helmet to strike one of the three individuals. Retaliating, the trio assaulted Praveen, leading to his demise.

    Karnataka shocker! 17-year-old minor gang-raped in Mandya, POCSO case filed

    They not only attacked him but also hit him back with his own helmet, which proved fatal. Three individuals, who were also friends with the deceased, have since been apprehended in connection to the incident.

    Karnataka Govt official Pratima’s murder mystery solved, ex-driver spills the beans during interrogation

    Praveen, a delivery worker, had reportedly anger issues. He even had alterations not only with his friends but also with law enforcement. Reports indicate his previous confrontation with traffic police in 2021, resulting in a registered FIR. DCP Devaraj said that a prior altercation over a song had also occurred, leading to this tragic outcome.

    The victim, Praveen, suffered a severe head injury during the incident on Oil Mill Road in Lingarajpur around 12:30 pm, succumbing to his injuries at the scene. The assailants, after realising the severity of Praveen's condition, absconded from the area. The authorities managed to locate and apprehend the suspects involved in the crime following a thorough investigation.

    Last Updated Nov 11, 2023, 2:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Milestone for Karnataka: Doddaballapura-Hoskote route introduces state's first boothless toll on STRR vkp

    Milestone for Karnataka: Doddaballapura-Hoskote route introduces state's first boothless toll on STRR

    HD Kumaraswamy takes swipe at DyCM Shivakumar's vision for Greater Bengaluru vkp

    HD Kumaraswamy takes swipe at DyCM Shivakumar's vision for Greater Bengaluru

    Karnataka: High Court directs govt to introduce audio announcement in buses vkp

    Karnataka: High Court directs govt to introduce audio announcement in buses

    Namma metro launches 5% discount on Mobile QR group tickets for seamless group travel; read this vkp

    Namma metro launches 5% discount on Mobile QR group tickets for seamless group travel; read this

    Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar announces extension of Namma metro until Bidadi vkp

    Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar announces extension of Namma metro until Bidadi

    Recent Stories

    Diwali 2023: Muhurat trading, date, timings, significance, all you need to know RKK

    Diwali 2023: Muhurat trading, date, timings, significance, all you need to know

    Janhvi Kapoor feels 'loved' as rumoured BF Shikhar Pahariya drops her home after Diwali bash - WATCH vma

    Janhvi Kapoor feels 'loved' as rumoured BF Shikhar Pahariya drops her home after Diwali bash - WATCH

    Numerical coincidence: When South Africa needed 111 runs to beat Australia on 11.11.11 at 11:11 am snt

    Numerical coincidence! When South Africa needed 111 runs to beat Australia on 11.11.11 at 11:11 am

    Milestone for Karnataka: Doddaballapura-Hoskote route introduces state's first boothless toll on STRR vkp

    Milestone for Karnataka: Doddaballapura-Hoskote route introduces state's first boothless toll on STRR

    6 quick home remedies for cracker burns RKK

    Diwali 2023: 6 quick home remedies for cracker burns

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon