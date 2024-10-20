TRAGIC! 19-year-old BBA student dies by suicide over bedsheet dispute in Bengaluru

19-year-old Shravya, a BBA student, died by suicide in Chamarajpet after a disagreement with her sister over a bedsheet. No suicide note was found, but friends revealed she was distressed over her parents' frequent arguments.



Bengaluru: A tragic incident unfolded in Bengaluru's Chamarajpet on Saturday morning, as 19-year-old Shravya, a second-year BBA student, took her own life over a seemingly trivial issue.

According to police reports, Shravya had a disagreement with her elder sister over a bedsheet on Friday night. The next morning, around 6 am, her mother attempted to rouse her, but received no response. Upon breaking open the door, the family discovered Shravya hanging from the ceiling.

Investigations revealed no suicide note at the scene. However, Shravya's gymmates and trainer disclosed that she had been distressed over her parents' frequent arguments.

Shravya studied at a private college in Channasandra, Rajarajeshwarinagar.

For those struggling with suicidal thoughts or requiring emotional support, help is available through:

Tele-Manas helpline (14416 or 1800-891-4416)

SAHAI Helpline (080-25497777)

