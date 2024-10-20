Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'So damn pleased': CM Omar Abdullah opens Kashmir Marathon, runs 21 km in 2 hours

    Omar Abdullah, 54, revealed that this was the longest distance he had ever run, surpassing his previous record of 13 kilometers. He attributed his success to the enthusiasm of other amateur runners and shared that he had no formal training or nutrition plan for the event.

    First Published Oct 20, 2024, 1:23 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 20, 2024, 1:23 PM IST

    Days after being sworn in as Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah on Sunday (October 20) made headlines by participating in the Kashmir Marathon and achieving a personal milestone, completing a 21-kilometer run. The National Conference leader took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his accomplishment, expressing pride in his performance. "I'm so damn pleased with myself today. I completed the Kashmir Half Marathon - 21 KM at an average pace of 5 min 54 sec per KM," he wrote, alongside visuals of his run.

    Sushil Kumar Shinde's BIG revelation: 'Saffron terrorism' was Congress party's stand; WATCH viral video

    "I just kept going... Picked up a banana & a couple of khajoor along the way," he added, reflecting on the spontaneity of his run. One of the highlights for him was passing by his home, where his family cheered him on.

    During the marathon, which took place along the scenic Dal Lake, Abdullah recorded himself running alongside fellow participants. He also shared a lighthearted account of being approached for selfies, appointments, and even interviews with journalists during the event. "Lots of selfies & videos along the way... Enterprising journalists tried to run alongside in the hope of grabbing an interview," he wrote humorously.

    Encouraging others to take up running as a stress-reliever, Abdullah advised, "You don't need drugs to feel good or beat stress. A good run, whether a kilometer or a marathon, is enough to clear the cobwebs & achieve a natural feeling of euphoria." He also invited people to participate in future Kashmir marathons, citing the region's better air quality and stunning scenery compared to other cities.

    Four of family arrested for murder of 30-year-old labourer in Delhi on theft suspicion

    The marathon, Kashmir's first-ever international event of its kind, was flagged off by Abdullah from Srinagar's Polo Stadium, with actor Suniel Shetty also in attendance. Shetty spoke to the media about Kashmir's potential as a global tourist destination, calling it "a paradise for the world."

    Omar Abdullah recently began his second term as Chief Minister after the National Conference-Congress alliance secured victory in Jammu and Kashmir's first assembly elections since the region lost its special status. The alliance won 48 out of 90 seats, while the BJP secured 29.

