'Too late for solutions': Flooded Bengaluru roads spark outrage on social media (WATCH)

Another video posted by a resident from the Vidyaranyapura BBPM sports complex area shows streets completely waterlogged, with the user humorously questioning, "Road or river?" The videos depict flooded streets, making it difficult for vehicles to pass through.

Bengaluru has been grappling with heavy rainfall over the past few days, resulting in severe flooding in various parts of the city. The incessant downpour has caused widespread waterlogging, traffic congestion, and significant inconvenience for residents. Several areas are submerged, with citizens taking to social media to express their frustration with the city’s poor infrastructure and drainage systems.

Videos shared by residents on social media platforms highlight the dire conditions. One user, with the profile 'Assetz 63 East Residents,' voiced their exasperation, writing on X (formerly Twitter), "Residents of @63East and @east_bengaluru are fed up with water-logging & deplorable roads. High time authorities take action! We deserve safe roads and proper drainage [sic]."

Residents also expressed concerns about poor urban planning and the lack of proper infrastructure in the city's outskirts. One user pointed out the risks of investing in properties in such areas, saying, "We should introspect why we are buying properties in such area where there is no infra because of brand name. Definitely you would have been fleeced by gullible builders who promised you that roads will be ready by the time property will be ready for possession [sic]."

Another post criticized the long-standing issues of urban planning, saying, "I think it's too late to find the solution!! Best example of bad urban planning in the outskirts of Bengaluru areas since 17 years!! Agricultural lands were converted to residential and commercial areas without vision and proper planning. Not unlike old areas of Bengaluru [sic]."

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rain for Bengaluru in the coming days. The city is expected to experience light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms through October 25. The IMD also reported that Bengaluru would see a cloudy sky with a maximum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 21 degrees Celsius today.

