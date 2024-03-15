Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH)

According to the arrest order issued, the agency holds sufficient grounds to believe that Kavitha is guilty of an offence punishable under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

A video of BRS leaders and KCR's son KT Rama Rao allegedly intimidating Enforcement Directorate (ED) while detaining party leader K Kavitha at her residence has gone viral, sparking controversy and concern.

The ED on Friday took action, arresting BRS leader K Kavitha in Hyderabad. Sources from the agency revealed that she was being transported to Delhi for questioning in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the Delhi excise policy scam case.

BRS MLC K Kavitha being brought to Delhi by ED in connection with liquor policy case

Former Telangana minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, a BRS leader, confirmed Kavitha's arrest and mentioned that she will be escorted to Delhi on a flight scheduled for 8:45 pm.

Prior to her arrest, the ED conducted a raid at Kavitha's residence earlier in the day. She had been questioned three times in the past year in connection with this case, with her statement being recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Notably, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had also interrogated Kavitha in this matter. The ED had initiated a money laundering case based on the FIR filed by the CBI.

The Enforcement Directorate had asserted that Kavitha was associated with a "South Group" lobby of liquor traders seeking to influence the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22. The ED had earlier disclosed that the South Group had allegedly provided kickbacks amounting to Rs 100 crore to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders.