    Relief for Bhavani Revanna as Supreme Court upholds HC's decision, granting bail in kidnapping case

    The Supreme Court has upheld the Karnataka High Court's decision to grant anticipatory bail to Bhavani Revanna, wife of former minister H.D. Revanna, in a sexual harassment case. The ruling reflects the complexities of legal matters involving political families as the investigation progresses.

    Relief for Bhavani Revanna as Supreme Court upholds High Court decision granting bail in kidnapping case vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 19, 2024, 1:09 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 19, 2024, 1:09 PM IST

    The Supreme Court has decided not to cancel the anticipatory bail previously granted to Bhavani Revanna, the wife of former minister H.D. Revanna, in the KR Nagar sexual harassment case. This ruling reinforces the Karnataka High Court's earlier decision to grant her anticipatory bail.

    The Supreme Court bench highlighted that Bhavani should not be denied bail simply due to her connection to a political family. Notably, her family includes Hassan's former MP Prajwal Revanna and former minister H.D. Revanna himself. 

    Bhavani Revanna granted anticipatory bail by Karnataka HC in KR Nagar woman kidnapping case

    The case stems from a complaint lodged a few months ago by a woman from KR Nagar, who accused H.D. Revanna of sexual harassment. Following this allegation, a formal case was registered against Revanna, prompting the state government to mandate a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the matter.

    As the investigation progressed, Bhavani Revanna faced allegations of kidnapping the victim and detaining her at a farmhouse in a nearby village. However, SIT officials later rescued the woman, highlighting the severity of the situation. 

    Karnataka High Court grants interim bail to Bhavani Revanna in kidnapping case linked to Prajwal Revanna

    In response to these developments, Bhavani Revanna sought anticipatory bail, which was granted by the Karnataka High Court on June 18. Dissatisfied with this decision, the petitioners approached the Supreme Court, questioning the High Court's ruling.

    This recent Supreme Court decision not only affirms the High Court's judgment but also underscores the complexities surrounding cases involving political figures and their families. 

    Latest Videos
