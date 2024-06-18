Bhavani Revanna granted anticipatory bail by Karnataka HC in KR Nagar woman kidnapping case

Bhavani Revanna, wife of HD Revanna, has been granted anticipatory bail by the Karnataka High Court in a kidnapping case involving a woman from KR Nagar. The decision followed her cooperation in court, answering 85 questions, and consideration of the victim's statement. The court found no evidence of mistreatment and allowed bail pending further investigation.

Bhavani Revanna, mother of Prajwal Revanna, has been granted anticipatory bail by the Karnataka High Court concerning her alleged involvement in the kidnapping case of a woman from KR Nagar. The decision comes after a detailed hearing where the High Court justices, led by Justice Krishna S. Dixit, considered multiple aspects of the case.

During the proceedings, Bhavani Revanna answered a total of 85 questions posed by the court, demonstrating cooperation with the investigation. The court also took into account the victim's statement, which clarified that Bhavani's sister had provided food and clothing to her during her alleged confinement.



Justice Krishna S. Dixit's bench highlighted these factors in their order, stressing that there was no evidence to support claims of non-cooperation or mistreatment of the victim. Therefore, the court deemed it fit to grant Bhavani Revanna anticipatory bail under certain conditions.

Meanwhile, the police authorities involved in the investigation have stated their intention to abide by the court's directives as they continue their efforts to ensure justice in the matter.

The granting of anticipatory bail allows Bhavani Revanna to avoid immediate arrest, pending further developments in the case.



Case background:

Background of the case reveals that the son of the abducted woman, H.D. Raju, filed a complaint on May 2, 2024, at the KR Nagar police station. The complaint alleged that on the instructions of HD Revanna and his wife Bhavani Revanna, the victim's son was taken away by the second accused, Satish Babanna, from their residence, without disclosing her whereabouts.

Following the complaint, the KR Nagar police registered an FIR for kidnapping. The SIT, tasked with investigating the matter, issued a notice to Bhavani Revanna to appear for questioning. Earlier attempts by Bhavani Revanna to secure anticipatory bail were unsuccessful. Her application was rejected by the People's Representative Special Court on May 31. Subsequently, she approached the High Court, filing a criminal petition seeking anticipatory bail, which was granted on an interim basis on June 3.

