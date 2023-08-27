Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mysuru: Police accused of shielding traffic cop's son accused of bike theft

    The son of a traffic police sub-inspector in Mysuru, Aiman, is accused of being the main culprit in a bike theft case. Allegations of police protection due to his familial connection have arisen, sparking public outrage. Despite admissions and threats, justice has not been served, raising concerns about accountability in the police's actions.

    Mysuru: Police accused of shielding traffic cop's son accused of bike theft vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 27, 2023, 3:19 PM IST

    A traffic police sub-inspector's son has been accused of as the main culprit of a bike theft case, and has given a real-life example for the saying, "Son of a policeman becomes a thief." The incident, which took place in Mysuru, has raised suspicions about the police’s response to the incident, especially given the involvement of the PSI's son and the alleged threats made by him.

    The main accused in the bike theft case is Aiman, the son of Nanjangudu traffic police sub-inspector Yasmin Taj. The incident happened on April 26, when a KTM bike was stolen in front of a residence in Gayatripuram, Mysore. CCTV footage captured the theft, revealing the bike being stolen by tampering with its handle.

    Mysuru: Kingfisher beer worth Rs 25 crore seized after 'dangerous substance' is detected, UB booked

    The complaint against Aiman and his friends, Farhan, Tausif, and Zuban, was registered by the bike's owner, Bharti at Nazarbad police station. Even after the complaint, the police filed an FIR after a month. However, the main accused Aiman's name was excluded from the FIR, and there are allegations that the police are protecting him.

    The police’s actions are being criticised, as the police's actions are influenced by Aiman's familial connection to the police department. This has made Bharti take the matter by filing a complaint with the Police Commissioner, but no progress has been observed. Bharti complained that Aiman’s mother being PSI is affecting the case.

    AI speed detectors on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway break down within 5 days of installation

    Aiman reportedly admitted to the bike theft before the police, but justice has not been served. Also, Aiman's lawyer has shown signs of willingness to negotiate a settlement, offering to pay a fraction of the bike's value. Additionally, there have been reports of Aiman posing death threats to those who reported the bike theft to the Police.

    The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for the local station criticised the situation and the lack of justice and accountability. This case has sparked further outrage among the public, as the police, who were inactive in investigating a previous incident involving Aiman for a wheeling case, now seem to be protecting him.

    Last Updated Aug 27, 2023, 3:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: Probe into medical irregularities during Covid pandemic under BJP govt vkp

    Karnataka: Probe into medical irregularities during Covid pandemic under BJP govt

    Karnataka shuts KRS reservoir sending water flow to Tamil Nadu amidst dispute vkp

    Karnataka shuts KRS reservoir sending water flow to Tamil Nadu amidst dispute

    Here's how Karnataka's anti-fake news police squad will operate vkp

    Here's how Karnataka's anti-fake news police squad will operate

    Karnataka's Water Scarcity Worsens: Leaders Demand Action on Drought Crisis

    Karnataka's Water Scarcity Worsens: Leaders Demand Action on Drought Crisis

    The curious case of declining stray dog population in Bengaluru vkp

    The curious case of declining stray dog population in Bengaluru

    Recent Stories

    Jacqueline Fernandez teases fans with rehearsal photos ahead of 'Rajasthan Premier League' performance ADC

    Jacqueline Fernandez teases fans with rehearsal photos ahead of 'Rajasthan Premier League' performance

    Onam 2023: Famous temples to visit in Kerala during this festive season anr eai

    Onam 2023: Famous temples to visit in Kerala during this festive season

    Chandrayaan 3 debut experiment yields surprising Moon temperature insights; check details AJR

    BREAKING: Chandrayaan-3 shares first experiment result; gives insight on Moon temperature

    Karnataka: Probe into medical irregularities during Covid pandemic under BJP govt vkp

    Karnataka: Probe into medical irregularities during Covid pandemic under BJP govt

    From The India Gate Asianet News Network Political Gossip Episode 39

    From The India Gate: Comrades' arrogance, 'Shiv Shakti' and more

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon