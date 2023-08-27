Mysuru: Police accused of shielding traffic cop's son accused of bike theft

The son of a traffic police sub-inspector in Mysuru, Aiman, is accused of being the main culprit in a bike theft case. Allegations of police protection due to his familial connection have arisen, sparking public outrage. Despite admissions and threats, justice has not been served, raising concerns about accountability in the police's actions.

A traffic police sub-inspector's son has been accused of as the main culprit of a bike theft case, and has given a real-life example for the saying, "Son of a policeman becomes a thief." The incident, which took place in Mysuru, has raised suspicions about the police’s response to the incident, especially given the involvement of the PSI's son and the alleged threats made by him.

The main accused in the bike theft case is Aiman, the son of Nanjangudu traffic police sub-inspector Yasmin Taj. The incident happened on April 26, when a KTM bike was stolen in front of a residence in Gayatripuram, Mysore. CCTV footage captured the theft, revealing the bike being stolen by tampering with its handle.



The complaint against Aiman and his friends, Farhan, Tausif, and Zuban, was registered by the bike's owner, Bharti at Nazarbad police station. Even after the complaint, the police filed an FIR after a month. However, the main accused Aiman's name was excluded from the FIR, and there are allegations that the police are protecting him.

The police’s actions are being criticised, as the police's actions are influenced by Aiman's familial connection to the police department. This has made Bharti take the matter by filing a complaint with the Police Commissioner, but no progress has been observed. Bharti complained that Aiman’s mother being PSI is affecting the case.



Aiman reportedly admitted to the bike theft before the police, but justice has not been served. Also, Aiman's lawyer has shown signs of willingness to negotiate a settlement, offering to pay a fraction of the bike's value. Additionally, there have been reports of Aiman posing death threats to those who reported the bike theft to the Police.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for the local station criticised the situation and the lack of justice and accountability. This case has sparked further outrage among the public, as the police, who were inactive in investigating a previous incident involving Aiman for a wheeling case, now seem to be protecting him.