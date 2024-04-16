Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Here's why Bengaluru voters will get QR code on voter slips

    The Central Election Commission has introduced QR codes on voter slips in Bengaluru to simplify polling booth navigation. These slips include details like polling station information and election timings but don't feature voter portraits. While Voter Information Cards will be provided, they don't serve as proof of identity; voters must present valid government-issued ID. 

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Here's why Bengaluru voters will get QR code on voter slips vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 16, 2024, 9:07 AM IST

    The Central Election Commission has introduced QR codes on voter slips distributed door-to-door in Bengaluru, covering metropolitan corporations across the state. This forward-thinking initiative aims to simplify the process of locating polling booths within urban areas, particularly in bustling cities like Bengaluru.

    This marks the inaugural implementation of its kind in the country, spearheaded by the Central Election Commission for the ongoing assembly constituencies' elections in urban regions of the state. Equipped with QR codes, the voter slips are poised to transform the voting experience for city residents, ensuring smooth navigation to their designated polling stations.

    Lok Sabha polls 2024: Postal voting for senior citizens in three constituencies of Bengaluru begins tomorrow

    The QR codes integrated into the voter slips contain vital information such as polling station details, election date, and time. Notably, these slips do not include voter portraits. While the Voter Information Card will be provided to all registered voters by polling booth-level officials, it's crucial to note that this card alone does not serve as proof of voter identity.

    BJP's Tejasvi Surya heckled, forced to leave event after scam victims confront him (WATCH)

    To verify their identity, voters must present either the Voter ID card issued by the Central Election Commission or any other valid identity card issued by the Central or State Government.

    This progressive initiative not only streamlines the voting process but also enhances accessibility for voters, particularly in densely populated urban areas like Bengaluru. With the introduction of QR code-enabled voter slips, the electoral process is set to become more efficient and user-friendly, promising a smoother voting experience for citizens.

    Last Updated Apr 16, 2024, 9:07 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: 27-year-old techie accuses UP man of cheating, assault; police serve notice vkp

    Bengaluru: 27-year-old techie accuses UP man of cheating, assault; police serve notice

    Karnataka residents rejoice: IMD predicts higher than normal rainfall this year vkp

    Karnataka residents rejoice: IMD predicts higher than normal rainfall this year

    NCW issues notice to BJP MLA Sanjay Patil for 'extra peg' remark against Congress' Laxmi Hebbalkar vkp

    NCW issues notice to BJP MLA Sanjay Patil for 'extra peg' remark against Congress' Laxmi Hebbalkar

    Bengaluru: 4-year-old charred to death in apartment fire allegedly due to short circuit in RT Nagar vkp

    Bengaluru: 4-year-old charred to death in apartment fire allegedly due to short circuit in RT Nagar

    Karnataka: DK Shivakumar drops indirect hints at CM aspirations in Mysore's Vokkaliga meeting vkp

    Karnataka: DK Shivakumar drops indirect hints at CM aspirations in Mysore's Vokkaliga meeting

    Recent Stories

    'I am done with this..', Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 contestant Jasmin Jaffer's fiance ends relationship with her rkn

    'I am done with this..', Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 contestant Jasmin Jaffer's fiance ends relationship with her

    Bengaluru: 27-year-old techie accuses UP man of cheating, assault; police serve notice vkp

    Bengaluru: 27-year-old techie accuses UP man of cheating, assault; police serve notice

    Karnataka residents rejoice: IMD predicts higher than normal rainfall this year vkp

    Karnataka residents rejoice: IMD predicts higher than normal rainfall this year

    Prominent Malayalam music director and singer KG Jayan passes away rkn

    Prominent Malayalam music director and singer KG Jayan passes away

    Ram Navami in Ayodhya: Know Ram Mandir timings, hotels, parking facilities and restrictions RBA

    Ram Navami in Ayodhya: Know Ram Mandir timings, hotels, parking facilities and restrictions

    Recent Videos

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon