Lok Sabha elections 2024: Here's why Bengaluru voters will get QR code on voter slips

The Central Election Commission has introduced QR codes on voter slips in Bengaluru to simplify polling booth navigation. These slips include details like polling station information and election timings but don't feature voter portraits. While Voter Information Cards will be provided, they don't serve as proof of identity; voters must present valid government-issued ID.

The Central Election Commission has introduced QR codes on voter slips distributed door-to-door in Bengaluru, covering metropolitan corporations across the state. This forward-thinking initiative aims to simplify the process of locating polling booths within urban areas, particularly in bustling cities like Bengaluru.

This marks the inaugural implementation of its kind in the country, spearheaded by the Central Election Commission for the ongoing assembly constituencies' elections in urban regions of the state. Equipped with QR codes, the voter slips are poised to transform the voting experience for city residents, ensuring smooth navigation to their designated polling stations.



Lok Sabha polls 2024: Postal voting for senior citizens in three constituencies of Bengaluru begins tomorrow

The QR codes integrated into the voter slips contain vital information such as polling station details, election date, and time. Notably, these slips do not include voter portraits. While the Voter Information Card will be provided to all registered voters by polling booth-level officials, it's crucial to note that this card alone does not serve as proof of voter identity.



BJP's Tejasvi Surya heckled, forced to leave event after scam victims confront him (WATCH)

To verify their identity, voters must present either the Voter ID card issued by the Central Election Commission or any other valid identity card issued by the Central or State Government.

This progressive initiative not only streamlines the voting process but also enhances accessibility for voters, particularly in densely populated urban areas like Bengaluru. With the introduction of QR code-enabled voter slips, the electoral process is set to become more efficient and user-friendly, promising a smoother voting experience for citizens.