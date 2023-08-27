Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kolar: Police nab suspect involved in bike theft after 38 years!

    Pasha John's arrest by Kolar Gold Fields police after decades of evasion, following Superintendent KM Shantaraju's orders, showcases law enforcement's persistence. Linked to a 1985 non-bailable warrant, his confirmed identity through fingerprints resulted in judicial custody, highlighting the role of modern forensic techniques.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 27, 2023, 7:05 PM IST

    The police at the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) have arrested an individual, who was involved in a series of bicycle thefts over the course of almost four decades. As directed by KGF Superintendent of Police, KM Shantaraju, the alleged’s fingerprints were sent to a laboratory to confirm his identity. After the results confirmed his involvement, he was taken into custody, presented before the judge and later sent to Judicial custody.

    The booked individual has been identified as Pasha John, a resident of Andersonpet. Presently aged around 62, he was arrested following a complaint filed by another resident named John from ST Block. The complaint outlined the theft of a bicycle valued at two hundred and fifty rupees from Andersonpet. Subsequently, the Andersonpet Police had registered the case.

    During the investigation, it was revealed that Pasha John was somehow linked to the theft. Later, a case of theft was registered against him, and a charge sheet was submitted to the court in relation to this accusation. However, he failed to appear in court on the designated day, leading to the issuance of a non-bailable warrant in 1985. Since then, Pasha John has been evading authorities.

    In a recent meeting, Superintendent of Police KM Shantaraju instructed the police officers to look into the pending cases, and pending warrants and locate the accused listed as long pending cases (LPR). Following the order, Pasha was apprehended in the bicycle theft case and sent to Judicial custody. 

    To validate his identity in the case, his fingerprints were sent to the experts. Post the confirmation, he was presented before the judge.

