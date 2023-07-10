Man killed barbarically outside a bar in Karnataka's Kolar

A man in Kolar, Karnataka, was found dead with his throat slit outside a bar. Speculations surround whether it was a drunken altercation or a premeditated act. The police are investigating the incident and searching for leads.

In a tragic incident, a man in the Kolar district of Karnataka was found dead with his throat slit. The victim, who earned a living by trading chicken, was discovered outside a bar on the outskirts of the district. Speculations arise as to whether the murder occurred while the victim was drunk or if it was a premeditated act.

The culprits slit the throat of the person and left his body outside a Lakshmi bar, which is on the outskirts of Kolar district APMC. The victim has been identified as Ameer Khan alias Tanu (22). He had been out for work on July 9, and now, has been found dead near the bar.



Karnataka: 2 confess to murdering Jain monk, chopping up his body and dumping parts in Krishna river

Ameer used to trade chicken for his livelihood and used to spend all his earnings on alcohol. He even used to quarrel with his family. The neighbours were also the victims of his behaviour. The parents came to know about their son’s death when the neighbours reported him being killed.

He used to spend all his life’s earnings on alcohol and other stuff. Never did he give a single rupee for household expenses. The family were reportedly looking for a bride for him to control his reckless behaviour.

According to the police, the victim engaged in a fight post-drinking at the Lakshmi bar. The police are still investigating the incident about his partners and his enemies in the town.



Honour killing in Kolar: Love story ends in double tragedy

The Kolar Police came to the bar and checked for evidence through CCTV footage. The dog squad failed to identify the smell, as they made the dogs roam around the bar and the crime spot. A fingerprint expert also conducted an in-depth search.

It is indeed a tragedy that youngsters are engaging themselves with alcohol and end up being killed brutally.