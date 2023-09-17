Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka: Son of a Traffic cop kills man while wheeling on bike in Mysuru

    A tragic incident occurred in Nanjangudu, Karnataka, as a person lost his life due to a reckless bike stunt performed by the son of a traffic police officer. Another individual was injured, and the rider, who had a previous similar offense, was apprehended by the police.
     

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 17, 2023, 5:05 PM IST

    A tragic incident unfolded in Nanjangudu town of Mysore district on Saturday afternoon when a person sitting by the roadside lost his life due to a reckless bike stunt performed by the son of a traffic police officer. Another individual was injured in the incident.

    The victim, Guruswami (65), a resident of Immavu village in the taluk, tragically lost his life, while Govindaraju from the same village sustained injuries and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Mysore. The incident occurred near a factory in Nanjangudu town.

    The bike was being ridden by Syed Aiman (18), the son of Nanjangud Traffic Police Sub-Inspector Yasmin Taj, who was accompanied by his friend Pankaj. Witnesses reported that the two were performing stunts at high speed near the factory. Guruswami and Govindaraju were peacefully sitting on the roadside, tending to cattle when the speeding bike struck them.

    Guruswami, who suffered severe injuries, tragically passed away while en route to the hospital. The injured Govindaraju and local residents managed to apprehend Syed Aiman, who was responsible for the reckless riding, and handed him over to the police.

    Notably, Syed Aiman had recently been released on bail after being arrested for a similar offense. In a video posted on social media last month, he was seen performing bike stunts without wearing a helmet on Nanjangudu and Mysore's Ring Road. Subsequently, the Siddharthanagar traffic police station in Mysore filed a complaint against him, leading to his arrest and subsequent release on bail. Shockingly, within just 20 days of the initial complaint, he was involved in the incident that claimed an innocent life. Following the tragic incident, the deceased's family filed a complaint at the Nanjangudu rural police station, leading to the registration of a case.

