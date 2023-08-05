Karnataka: Son kills mother over property feud in Bengaluru; check details

In a shocking real-life incident in Bengaluru, a son and daughter-in-law murdered the mother due to a property dispute. The crime occurred near the Kempegouda International Airport, leading to their arrest after the hospital staff reported the incident to the police.

Indian television serials are renowned for their portrayal of family dynamics and stories centred around familial disputes. These narratives often delve into fictional scenarios, rarely reflecting reality. However, an incident reminiscent of a television serial has unfolded in Bengaluru, where a son murdered his own mother due to a property dispute.

This shocking and genuine occurrence has rattled the local community. The disturbing crime transpired in Devanahalli, Bengaluru. While Indian soap operas commonly depict family conflicts involving relationships like mother and daughter-in-law or father and son-in-law, this real-life incident has sent shockwaves through society, contrasting the scripted narratives of television serials.



The Victim has been identified as Chinnamma (60) and her Son Raghavendra (40) and Daughter-in-law Sudha (38) are the accused of this horrendous crime. Reports suggest that the couple hit the mother’s head while She was at home. The incident took place near the Kempegouda International Airport (KIA), under the jurisdiction of Devanahalli Police Station.

The Mother is said to be killed while she was away to bring firewood for the Kitchen. She had arrived at a place near KIA for fetching firewood, and the Son and his wife are said to have followed her and attacked with a stick. She bled to death a few minutes later and the couple pretended to admit her to the hospital.



The Hospital staff has reported the incident to the Police. Later, the Police uncovered the truth through an investigation of the Son and Daughter-in-law. The detailed investigation report is yet to be revealed by the Police.

The Forensic Science Laboratory staff (FSIL) have arrived at the alleged incident spot and the KIA Airport has booked the culprits.