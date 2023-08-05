Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka: Son kills mother over property feud in Bengaluru; check details

    In a shocking real-life incident in Bengaluru, a son and daughter-in-law murdered the mother due to a property dispute. The crime occurred near the Kempegouda International Airport, leading to their arrest after the hospital staff reported the incident to the police.

    Karnataka: Son kills mother over property feud in Bengaluru; check details vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 5, 2023, 4:00 PM IST

    Indian television serials are renowned for their portrayal of family dynamics and stories centred around familial disputes. These narratives often delve into fictional scenarios, rarely reflecting reality. However, an incident reminiscent of a television serial has unfolded in Bengaluru, where a son murdered his own mother due to a property dispute.

    This shocking and genuine occurrence has rattled the local community. The disturbing crime transpired in Devanahalli, Bengaluru. While Indian soap operas commonly depict family conflicts involving relationships like mother and daughter-in-law or father and son-in-law, this real-life incident has sent shockwaves through society, contrasting the scripted narratives of television serials.

    Bengaluru shocker: Private school Principal booked for raping 10 year old girl with Dyslexia

    The Victim has been identified as Chinnamma (60) and her Son Raghavendra (40) and Daughter-in-law Sudha (38) are the accused of this horrendous crime. Reports suggest that the couple hit the mother’s head while She was at home. The incident took place near the Kempegouda International Airport (KIA), under the jurisdiction of Devanahalli Police Station.

    The Mother is said to be killed while she was away to bring firewood for the Kitchen. She had arrived at a place near KIA for fetching firewood, and the Son and his wife are said to have followed her and attacked with a stick. She bled to death a few minutes later and the couple pretended to admit her to the hospital.

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide after killing his wife, two daughters

    The Hospital staff has reported the incident to the Police. Later, the Police uncovered the truth through an investigation of the Son and Daughter-in-law. The detailed investigation report is yet to be revealed by the Police.

    The Forensic Science Laboratory staff (FSIL) have arrived at the alleged incident spot and the KIA Airport has booked the culprits.

    Last Updated Aug 5, 2023, 4:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ISRO embarks new era through transfer of Satellite Bus technology to private firm in Bengaluru vkp

    ISRO embarks new era through transfer of Satellite Bus technology to private firm in Bengaluru

    DK Shivakumar invites corporate sectors to invest in Karnataka's public schools vkp

    DK Shivakumar invites corporate sectors to invest in Karnataka's public schools

    Bengaluru shocker: Private school Principal booked for raping 10 year old girl with Dyslexia vkp

    Bengaluru shocker: Private school Principal booked for raping 10 year old girl with Dyslexia

    Bengaluru: Karnataka govt to launch app-based taxi services amid concerns over private apps vkp

    Bengaluru: Karnataka govt to launch app-based taxi services amid concerns over private apps

    Why pro-Kannada activists oppose the proposed Karnataka-Tamil Nadu Metro line vkp

    Why pro-Kannada activists oppose the proposed Karnataka-Tamil Nadu Metro line

    Recent Stories

    Qutb Minar to Humanyun's tomb: 5 historical monuments in Delhi ATG

    Qutb Minar to Humanyun's tomb: 5 historical monuments in Delhi

    When is Friendship Day 2023? Date, history, significance and all you need to know RBA

    When is Friendship Day 2023? Date, history, significance and all you need to know

    ISRO embarks new era through transfer of Satellite Bus technology to private firm in Bengaluru vkp

    ISRO embarks new era through transfer of Satellite Bus technology to private firm in Bengaluru

    Unoin Home Minister Amit Shah, CM Naveen Patnaik launch national highway projects in Odisha; check details AJR

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah, CM Naveen Patnaik launch national highway projects in Odisha; check details

    From 'Chennai Express' to 'Jawan,' Shah Rukh Khan's spectacular lungi saga is a delightful coincidence! RBA

    From 'Chennai Express' to 'Jawan,' Shah Rukh Khan's spectacular lungi saga is a delightful coincidence!

    Recent Videos

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon
    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH) snt

    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When USS Gerald R Ford world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    When world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    Video Icon