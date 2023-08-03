Bengaluru: Man commits suicide after killing his wife, two daughters

In a tragic incident in Bengaluru, a family of four was found dead in their apartment, with the head of the family suspected of killing his wife and two daughters before committing suicide. The police are investigating the case, and family issues may have been a contributing factor.

A horrific incident in Bengaluru, where a family of four members collectively committed suicide at Sai Garden apartment at Kadugodi. The neighbours had reported to the police of foul smell in their surroundings and the incident has come to the limelight after three days of their death.

The cases of family suicides have been reported most commonly nowadays and such incidents are on the rise. Sources state that the head of the family killed his wife and two daughters and later committed suicide at his apartment. Apparently, the incident has taken place before three days of police intervention.

The neighbours had complained to the police about the rotten smell at their apartment and the Police came and broke the door, only to find all the members of the family dead in the house.

Head of the family Vijay (31), his Wife Hemavathi (29), and the two daughters Mokshameghanayana (2 yr 6 months), and Srishti Sunayana (8 months) are the ones who were found dead. The police report states that the family might be suffering from some strong issues and it might have committed suicide.

Police say that Vijay might have committed suicide after killing his wife and daughters. The Kadugodi Police along with the Forensic Science team have arrived at the place and launched an investigation.