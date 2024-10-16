Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka: Renukaswamy’s wife blessed with baby boy in Chitradurga

    Four months after Renukaswamy's murder, his wife Sahana has given birth to a baby boy, bringing a sense of relief to the grieving family. The birth has offered solace amidst the ongoing legal battles, with actor Darshan and others accused in Renukaswamy's murder.

    Karnataka Renukaswamy wife blessed with baby boy in Chitradurga vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 16, 2024, 10:32 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 16, 2024, 10:32 AM IST

    Four months after the tragic murder of Renukaswamy, a fresh wave of hope has swept through his grieving family as his wife, Sahana, has given birth to a baby boy. Renukaswamy, a native of Chitradurga, was murdered, with actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his associates being accused in the case. The case is still under trial.

    Sahana, who was five months pregnant at the time of her husband's death, delivered a healthy baby boy this morning at Kirti Hospital in Chitradurga. The delivery took place at 6:55 am, and both mother and child are reportedly safe. It was a normal delivery, and the hospital provided free treatment for Sahana, thanks to the efforts of Dr Mallikarjun and the staff.

    Renukaswamy murder case: Kannada actor Darshan, Pavithra Gowda's bail pleas rejected

    The news of the baby's birth has brought a sense of relief to Renukaswamy's family, who have been devastated since his murder. Renukaswamy’s father, Kashinathaiah, expressed mixed emotions, shedding tears of joy at the birth of his grandson. He shared that the arrival of the baby has rekindled some happiness within the family, despite the tragedy they have endured.

    Kashinathaiah, speaking to reporters outside Kirti Hospital, expressed his gratitude to Dr Mallikarjuna for the free treatment and said, "It feels like Renukaswamy is born again. We are thankful to the doctors and the hospital."

    Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan faces IT probe over alleged Rs 80 lakh payment for false confession

    The Renukaswamy family has been through immense hardship following his murder, with actor Darshan and five others accused in the case. Recently, the bail plea of the six accused was rejected, and actor Darshan is now planning to approach the High Court to seek bail.

    For now, amidst the legal battles and ongoing investigation, the birth of the baby boy has brought a moment of peace to the family, providing them with much-needed solace. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru rains Downpour for 18 hours creates havoc wall collapse reported at Manyata Tech Park WATCH vkp

    Bengaluru rains: Downpour for 18 hours creates havoc, wall collapse reported at Manyata Tech Park (WATCH)

    Bengaluru rains DC announces holiday for schools and colleges tomorrow vkp

    Bengaluru rains: DC announces holiday for schools, colleges tomorrow

    BJP and RSS who oppose Muslims are real terrorists says Congress spokesperson M Lakshman vkp

    'BJP and RSS, who oppose Muslims are real terrorists': Congress spokesperson M Lakshman

    Minister Priyank Kharge asks what was BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar contribution to Karnataka vkp

    ‘Who is Rajeev Chandrasekhar? What’s his contribution to Karnataka?’, asks Minister Priyank Kharge

    "I miss you,says i-Pill...": Zepto faces backlash over inappropriate notification to woman dmn

    "I miss you,says i-Pill...": Zepto faces backlash over inappropriate notification to woman

    Recent Stories

    Pakistani stars Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir and others condemn 'Shameful' rape of Lahore student RTM

    Pakistani stars Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir and others condemn 'Shameful' rape of Lahore student

    Prithviraj Sukumaran net worth: Know about his salary, assets and more dmn

    Prithviraj Sukumaran net worth: Know about his salary, assets and more

    Cyclone Alert: Severe cyclone threatens Bay of Bengal; potential landfall on October 17 RBA

    Cyclone Alert: Severe cyclone threatens Bay of Bengal; potential landfall on October 17

    Diwali 2024: How many diyas to light for attracting wealth and success? NTI

    Diwali 2024: How many diyas to light for attracting wealth and success?

    Indian Railways announces several special trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja 2024; Check details gcw

    Indian Railways announces several special trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja 2024; Check details

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon