Karnataka: Renukaswamy’s wife blessed with baby boy in Chitradurga

Four months after the tragic murder of Renukaswamy, a fresh wave of hope has swept through his grieving family as his wife, Sahana, has given birth to a baby boy. Renukaswamy, a native of Chitradurga, was murdered, with actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his associates being accused in the case. The case is still under trial.

Sahana, who was five months pregnant at the time of her husband's death, delivered a healthy baby boy this morning at Kirti Hospital in Chitradurga. The delivery took place at 6:55 am, and both mother and child are reportedly safe. It was a normal delivery, and the hospital provided free treatment for Sahana, thanks to the efforts of Dr Mallikarjun and the staff.



The news of the baby's birth has brought a sense of relief to Renukaswamy's family, who have been devastated since his murder. Renukaswamy’s father, Kashinathaiah, expressed mixed emotions, shedding tears of joy at the birth of his grandson. He shared that the arrival of the baby has rekindled some happiness within the family, despite the tragedy they have endured.

Kashinathaiah, speaking to reporters outside Kirti Hospital, expressed his gratitude to Dr Mallikarjuna for the free treatment and said, "It feels like Renukaswamy is born again. We are thankful to the doctors and the hospital."



The Renukaswamy family has been through immense hardship following his murder, with actor Darshan and five others accused in the case. Recently, the bail plea of the six accused was rejected, and actor Darshan is now planning to approach the High Court to seek bail.

For now, amidst the legal battles and ongoing investigation, the birth of the baby boy has brought a moment of peace to the family, providing them with much-needed solace.

