Karnataka: Panchayat member threatens headmistress for seating Dalits on Republic Day in Yadgiri

A Gram Panchayat member in Bachimatti village, Karnataka, allegedly abused and threatened a headmistress for seating Dalits on the stage during a Republic Day event. A police complaint has been filed, and the accused is on the run. Authorities are investigating and promise strict action.

A shocking incident has come to light from Bachimatti village in Hunasagi taluk, where a Gram Panchayat member allegedly abused and threatened a school headmistress after Dalit community members were seated on the stage during a Republic Day event. The accused, identified as Basanagowda Kenchareddy, is currently on the run, and police have launched a search operation to arrest him.

According to the complaint filed at Surapura police station, Nirmala Dange, the in-charge headmistress of Bachimatti Government Higher Primary School, received an abusive phone call from Kenchareddy on January 26. He was reportedly enraged that Dalits were given equal seating on the stage alongside other guests.



On January 25, Nirmala had invited School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC) members, Gram Panchayat representatives, ASHA workers, Anganwadi staff, and parents as chief guests for the Republic Day flag-hoisting ceremony.

On January 26, after the event concluded around noon, Kenchareddy allegedly called Nirmala and verbally abused her. When she tried to calm him down, he escalated the abuse, using obscene language and even threatening her life. He also hurled insults at her husband.

Speaking to *Kannada Prabha*, Nirmala recounted, "Everyone, including Basanagowda, was invited in advance. On Republic Day, we followed the seating arrangements properly, allowing all guests, including Dalit members, to sit on the stage. But he was furious over it and started hurling abuses."

The incident has sparked concern among teachers, parents, and the local community. Just months ago, another case of caste-based discrimination was reported in Hunasagi taluk, where a family was expelled after filing a POCSO complaint.



Local Dalit leader Siddanna Melimani condemned the incident, stating, "No matter how powerful the accused are, strict action must be taken against those who spread caste hatred and issue threats. Only then can we ensure equality in society."

Meanwhile, Surpur DySP Javed Inamdar confirmed that a police team has been formed to arrest the absconding accused. "We are investigating the case, and the accused will be arrested soon," he assured.

