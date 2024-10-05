Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ‘Not Siddaramaiah, Kannadaramaiah’: Karnataka Minister hails CM for his love of Kannada

    Kannada and Culture Minister Shivraj Tangadagi announced five major cultural programs across Karnataka for Kannada Rajyotsava, highlighting efforts to promote Kannada and honour the Gokak movement. He praised CM Siddaramaiah's commitment to Kannada, dismissing political attacks as part of a conspiracy.

    Karnataka Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi hails CM Siddaramaiah love for Kannada at Raichur convention vkp
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 5, 2024, 3:48 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 5, 2024, 3:48 PM IST

    Kannada and Culture Minister Shivraj Tangadai announced that five major cultural programs are planned to be held across Karnataka by November 1, coinciding with Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations. Speaking at the 'Gokak Movement Retrospective-Forecast' event held at Raichur Agricultural University ground, he revealed that these events aim to honour Kannada culture and raise awareness about the Kannada language.

    5 cultural programs for Kannada Rajyotsava

    Minister Tangadagi explained that the first of these five programs had already taken place in Mysuru, with 15 poetry readings organized in the city. Following this, a successful Kannada program was conducted at the Karnataka-Maharashtra border, with Raichur currently hosting the third event. He also mentioned that the final program would be held in Mangaluru. "Raichur was chosen for this event because the number of people speaking other languages is higher than those speaking Kannada. Our goal is to promote Kannada and encourage the youth to understand its significance," he stated.

    'Govt to setup camps to prevent wild Elephant attacks': Karnataka Minister Eshwara Khandre

    Tribute to Gokak movement fighters

    The minister highlighted the purpose of the event, explaining that it was dedicated to remembering the Gokak movement, which sought to safeguard the prominence of the Kannada language. "By holding these events, we aim to educate the public, particularly the youth, about the roots of the Kannada movement and honour those who fought for it," said Tangadagi. He also announced that on November 1, 50 achievers would be honoured for their contributions to the state.

    CM Siddaramaiah's commitment to Kannada

    During his speech, Tangadagi praised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's commitment to promoting the Kannada language, referring to him as 'Kannadaramaiah.' He said, "CM Siddaramaiah has always been a strong advocate for Kannada. He even ensured that all administrative files in the state were processed in Kannada and ordered the installation of a statue of Bhuvaneshwari near Vidhana Soudha by November 1. His signature is also in Kannada, and he has a deep understanding of Kannada grammar and syntax."

    ‘I’m the sole reason for my death’: Andhra female techie jumps from PG in Bengaluru’s Whitefield

    Tangadagi added that Siddaramaiah was the first president of the Kannada Kavalu Samiti and his ongoing efforts reflect his unwavering concern for the language. "There have been many Chief Ministers, but Siddaramaiah's dedication to Kannada sets him apart. His work is a testament to his love for the language."

    Politically motivated allegations against CM

    Addressing recent allegations and political attacks against CM Siddaramaiah, Minister Tangadagi of a larger conspiracy to discredit him because his governance has been impeccable," he said. He assured that the Chief Minister's self-respect remains intact and that the party stands united behind him.

