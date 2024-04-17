Karnataka: IT raid on bizman Basavaraj Dattunavar's house, nets Rs 18 crore cash in Dharwad

Income Tax officials raided Basavaraj Dattunavar's residence in Dharwad, Karnataka, seizing Rs 18 crore in cash. The raid involved 20 officers and lasted two hours, spurred by intelligence of unaccounted money potentially linked to Lok Sabha election influence. Investigations continue into the cash's source and intended use, amidst scrutiny of Dattunavar's political and business activities.

The Income Tax Department officials launched a raid on the residence of Basavaraj Dattunavar, a noted real estate businessman, in Karnataka’s Dharwad city. The operation, which took place at Arna Residency near Dasanakoppa Circle around 6 PM, led to the seizure of Rs 18 crore in cash.

According to sources, approximately 20 officers were involved in the search, meticulously scrutinizing money and documents in Dattunavar's flat over two hours. The raid was based on specific intelligence suggesting the accumulation of unaccounted money.



The raid's timing, close to the Lok Sabha elections, has sparked speculation about the intended use of the seized funds. Observers are raising questions regarding whether this large sum of money was intended for distribution during the election, a practice commonly referred to as the use of "black money" to influence electoral outcomes.



Currently, the Income Tax Department is actively investigating the source of the cash and the purposes for which it was amassed. Further details about Dattunavar's political affiliations and business dealings are being scrutinized to establish the full context of this substantial financial seizure.

The implications of this raid are significant, considering the potential discovery of additional unaccounted money in the rest of the apartment complex and other properties associated with Dattunavar.