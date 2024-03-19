BREAKING: IT conduct raids on Meghana Foods in Bengaluru over alleged pending tax payments

Income Tax officials from Karnataka and Goa divisions conducted coordinated raids on Bengaluru-based Meghana Foods Group, targeting multiple locations including offices in Koramangala and Indiranagar. The raids, initiated due to alleged income tax payment discrepancies, signalled a serious investigation into the company's financial affairs, impacting its reputation and operations.

Meghana Foods Group, a prominent hotel and restaurant company based in Bengaluru, faced a series of coordinated raids by Income Tax (IT) officials from Karnataka and Goa divisions. The raids targeted multiple locations, including the company's offices in Koramangala, Indiranagar, Jayanagar, and other establishments affiliated with Meghana Foods.

The raids, which commenced as early as five o'clock in the morning, sent shockwaves throughout the city. IT officials cited discrepancies in income tax payments as the primary reason behind the extensive operation. According to reports, the IT team descended upon more than ten locations associated with Meghana Foods, leaving no stone unturned in their investigation. The raids were conducted with meticulous planning and execution, signalling the gravity of the situation.

More details awaited.