    BREAKING: IT raid on builders’ residences, offices in Bengaluru's KG Halli, KR Puram

    Income Tax raids hit Bengaluru's builder community, targeting over 20 locations including homes and offices in areas like K. R. Puram and Kodigehalli. The early morning operation sent shockwaves, with officers scrutinizing files for possible tax irregularities, causing panic among builders.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 30, 2024, 9:49 AM IST

    A series of raids conducted by Income Tax (IT) officers have rocked the builder community in Bengaluru. Early morning attacks targeted more than 20 locations, including homes and offices of builders across various neighbourhoods in the city such as K. R. Puram and Kodigehalli.

    Reports indicate that over 20 locations were targeted, with areas like K. R. Puram and Kodigehalli bearing the brunt of the onslaught.

    The raids, which began with the break of dawn, caught many by surprise, sending ripples of panic through the builder community. Builders' houses and offices became the focal points of the IT scrutiny, as officers meticulously combed through files and documents, seeking evidence of potential tax irregularities.

    (More details awaited).

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2024, 10:09 AM IST
