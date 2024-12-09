Karnataka HC upholds husband's divorce petition as wife refuses to cosummate marriage for 7 years

The Karnataka High Court upheld a divorce granted to Ravi, whose wife, Soumya, refused physical intimacy and showed no interest in the marriage over seven years. Soumya’s behaviour, including verbal abuse and harassment via 120 pages of WhatsApp messages, led the court to confirm the divorce.

Karnataka High Court recently upheld a Family Court’s decision to grant a divorce to a man whose wife refused to engage in physical intimacy and showed no interest in their marriage over seven years. The case highlights the emotional and psychological strain experienced by the husband, who sought relief from what he described as a "nightmare" marriage.

The couple, identified as Ravi and Soumya (names changed), were married on September 27, 2017, as per the arrangement made by their families. However, soon after the wedding, issues began to arise. Ravi claimed that his wife refused to have sex, citing that he did not provide the lavish lifestyle she desired. Despite multiple attempts to engage in a marital relationship, Soumya continuously postponed intimacy with various excuses.



Ravi's petition to the Family Court detailed a pattern of verbal abuse and accusations, including claims that he had assaulted her in the bedroom. Furthermore, Soumya allegedly harassed him by sending over 120 pages of WhatsApp messages between July 2018 and November 2019. In these messages, she repeatedly urged him to divorce her so she could find another husband, even mentioning that she had already instructed a middleman to find a new groom for her.

In her messages, Soumya blamed Ravi for several personal grievances, including the tragic death of her father in an accident. She also complained about her husband's relatives, stating that they had negatively impacted her life. Despite claiming love for her husband in some messages, her repeated actions indicated a lack of interest in continuing their marriage.

In 2019, Ravi filed for a divorce, citing these issues and the mental anguish caused by his wife’s behaviour. The Family Court, after hearing both sides, granted the divorce on January 30, 2022. Soumya, however, appealed the decision in the High Court, arguing that she loved her husband and wanted to continue the marriage. Despite her appeal, the High Court rejected her plea, ruling that her behaviour, as evidenced by the messages and the years of neglect, proved her lack of interest in the relationship.



The High Court also noted that any reasonable person would conclude that Soumya had no intention of maintaining the marriage. The court upheld the Family Court's decision, making the divorce final, and dismissed Soumya’s appeal as an attempt to harass her husband further.

