    Karnataka: Fire causes extensive damage in Narasimharajapura, razed rubber stock

    Two separate fires occurred in Karnataka recently. In Narasimharajapura, Chikkamagaluru, a blaze ignited from a kitchen stove, damaging property worth Rs 1.50 lakh, but vigilant neighbours helped contain it. Meanwhile, in Bengaluru's Chikkajala area, a clothing and shoe store caught fire due to a suspected short circuit. Firefighters controlled the flames, but the shop incurred damage. Investigations are ongoing.

    Karnataka: Fire causes extensive damage in Narasimharajapura, razed rubber stock
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 28, 2023, 9:20 AM IST

    A distressing event unfolded in Narasimharajapura of Chikkamagaluru, at the residence of Joseph in Halu Karugunda, Kadahinbailu village panchayat. Around 11 pm on Sunday night, an accidental fire erupted, resulting in significant damage. It was reported that approximately 2 quintals of rubber stored near the kitchen caught fire, spreading to the roof, couch, pan, cement seat, and other nearby belongings.

    The unfortunate incident stemmed from a spark from the kitchen stove, igniting the nearby rubber materials. Quick intervention by vigilant neighbours helped douse the flames, minimizing the extent of the destruction. The estimated loss from the incident amounts to around Rs 1.50 lakh. Several local leaders, including Kadahinbailu gram panchayat president Shaila Mahesh, vice president Sunil, member Vani Narendra, former gram panchayat member M. Mahesh, as well as Congress party leaders Abdul Rahman and Basil, visited the affected site to assess the situation and extend support.

    Bengaluru: Plastic warehouse gutted; woman makes miraculous escape

    Fire breaks out in Bengaluru’s Chikkajala area, burns out clothing and shoe store

    Last night, around 10 pm, a fire erupted at a clothing and shoe store in Chikkajala, Bangalore. Initial reports suggest the fire might have started from a short circuit within the shop. Prompt action was taken as the fire brigade rushed to the scene, managing to extinguish the flames before they spread extensively. The shop suffered damage, with some items being burnt and melted. The incident is under investigation by the Chikkajala police station.

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2023, 9:20 AM IST
