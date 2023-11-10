Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar announces extension of Namma metro until Bidadi

Karnataka's Deputy CM, DK Shivakumar, announced extending Bengaluru's Purple Line Metro to Bidadi, benefiting over a lakh employees. Discussions for a Detailed Project Report were prompted by an MLA and MP joint appeal. A 10,000-acre smart city initiative area remains untouched, marking a significant development for Greater Bangalore. The proposed renaming of Ramanagara to Bangalore Dakshina seeks public opinion. Shivakumar is uncertain about the status of the dismissed CBI application.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) DK Shivakumar made an announcement about extending the Purple Line Metro Rail in Bengaluru up to Bidadi, bringing a piece of good news for city residents. This extension aims to assist over lakh employees in the vacant sector, providing them with better commuting facilities. A joint appeal from the concerned MLA and MP prompted discussions on conducting a Detailed Project Report (DPR).

An expanse of ten thousand acres, previously acquired for a smart city initiative, remains untouched. This development marks a pivotal moment in Greater Bangalore's planning process, with legal procedures slated to follow.



Bengaluru Yellow Line metro nears completion, MP hints March 2024 launch

DyCM DK Shivakumar emphasized the significance of these announcements, intending to empower local employment. Additionally, a special meeting is set to engage with all factories, as per the DCM's press release.



Namma Metro Yellow line update: MP Tejasvi Surya visits Kolkata factory to ensure timely delivery of coaches

Shivakumar also addressed the prospect of renaming Ramanagara, highlighting the attachment to the original name, Bangalore. Seeking public opinion, there's a proposal to rename the district as Bangalore Dakshina, with efforts to bring about this change.

On the topic of the dismissal of the CBI application, Shivakumar was unsure about its status, indicating he would delve deeper into the matter.