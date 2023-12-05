Karnataka: Couple arrested over sending ‘RDX’ bomb threat to police in Bengaluru

A domestic dispute between Vidyarani and her husband Kiran escalated into a chilling bomb threat, with Vidyarani impersonating Kiran to issue the threat. Law enforcement swiftly traced the origin to their home, leading to their arrest. Investigations continue to apprehend their alleged accomplice, Ram Prasad, as confirmed by Bengaluru Rural District Superintendent of Police.

A startling incident unfolded in Maruti Barangay, Anekal, as a domestic dispute spiralled into a chilling bomb threat, resulting in the arrest of a couple and their accomplice. The story involves Vidyarani, a housewife, and her husband Kiran, along with an individual named Ram Prasad, entangled in a web of social media interactions leading to a grave security concern.

The narrative begins with Vidyarani, a homemaker from North Karnataka, engaging in conversations with Ram Prasad on a social media platform. These discussions took place while her husband was away at work, sparking Kiran's ire upon discovering the illicit communication. Kiran, in a fit of anger, smashed Vidyarani's mobile phone, prompting her to seek revenge.



In a calculated move to incriminate her husband, Vidyarani devised a sinister plan. She messaged law enforcement agencies, masquerading as Kiran, threatening to detonate an RDX bomb in Bangalore. However, this malicious communication was swiftly deleted from Kiran's phone.



Authorities sprung into action, tracing the origin of the threatening message, and leading them to Kiran and Vidyarani's residence. Subsequent interrogations unravelled the truth behind the orchestrated threat. An FIR has been lodged at the Anekal police station in connection with the incident.

Bengaluru Rural District Superintendent of Police, Mallikarjuna Baladandi, confirmed that efforts are underway to apprehend Ram Prasad, the alleged accomplice in this elaborate scheme.