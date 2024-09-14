Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announces Milk price hike, vows benefits for farmers

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announced a milk price hike to benefit dairy farmers, following demands from the Karnataka Milk Federation. He assured that the increase would directly support farmers and criticized the opposition for not addressing such issues earlier.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 14, 2024, 10:15 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 14, 2024, 10:15 AM IST

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced a decision to increase the price of milk, citing the welfare of dairy farmers as the key reason. Speaking at a foundation stone-laying and inauguration event for various development projects in the town, he emphasized that the entire price hike will directly benefit the farmers.

    Addressing the audience, Siddaramaiah said, "If you, the farmers, stand by us, we will raise the price of milk." He added that the decision would be confirmed when the farmers present at the event applauded his statement. “We will ensure that the entire increased amount goes to the dairy farmers,” he assured.

    Nandini Milk prices to increase Rs 2.10 per litre, effective tomorrow

    The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) and milk unions have been demanding an additional 20 paise per litre to be paid to the dairy farmers. In response, the Chief Minister promised that a meeting would soon be called with the presidents of KMF and milk unions to finalize the decision.

    Previously, Cooperation Minister K. N. Rajanna had also called for a hike in milk prices. The opposition opposed the call. Siddaramaiah took a jab at the opposition, questioning why they did not raise such demands earlier. He also challenged claims by opposition leaders, asking, "Who increased the Rs 5 incentive for milk? Was it Kumaraswamy or Bommai?" Answering his question, he stated, "I was the one who increased the incentive."

    Siddaramaiah further highlighted his government's efforts to support farmers, mentioning the "Ksheera Bhagya" program that provides milk to government school children, a move he said has directly benefited dairy farmers. He also criticized the previous government for not implementing similar initiatives.

    No price hike for coffee, tea in Bengaluru despite milk price adjustment; check details

    In a veiled attack on former Chief Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy, Siddaramaiah remarked, "We are the children of shepherds, buffalo herders, and food producers. If some claim to be the children of the soil, then what have they done for farmers?"

    The Chief Minister’s announcement is expected to bring relief to dairy farmers, who have long been demanding better milk prices. 

